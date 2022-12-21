Mike Morse Law Firm's Jan Rosenberg and Renecia Lowery-Jeter Receive 2022 Unsung Legal Heroes Award

Rosenberg and Lowery-Jeter were honored for their contributions to the success of the Mike Morse Law Firm.

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mike Morse Law Firm is proud to announce two recipients of Michigan Lawyer Weekly's Unsung Legal Heroes award.

Jan Rosenberg, Director of Client Services and Renecia Lowery-Jeter, Director of Human Resources, have been recognized for their invaluable contributions to the Mike Morse Law Firm.

The Unsung Legal Heroes award recognizes those who have consistently gone above and beyond the call of duty, often behind the scenes. This award is reserved for the state's most talented and dedicated legal support professionals, from firm administrators to legal marketing to paralegals.

Jan Rosenberg has been with Mike Morse Law Firm for almost 20 years and has occupied a diverse array of roles ranging from paralegal work to file manager, to intake specialist and intake director, before settling into her current position as Director of Client Experience where she is responsible for building relationships with clients and seeking feedback in order to improve the overall client experience.

"Jan has a tremendous amount of love and empathy for our clients," Mike Morse said. "With decades of experience and a naturally sympathetic character, Jan is particularly equipped to comfort them in the aftermath of their traumatic experiences."

This year alone, Renecia has hired more than 75 new employees and has been nothing short of instrumental in helping the Mike Morse Law Firm attain the lowest turnover rate in the firm's 30-year history. She understands people and both recognizes and helps cultivate others' talents like few people can.

"Under Renecia's guidance, the Mike Morse Law Firm has been able to recruit top talent, maintain morale and motivation, and increase overall productivity at an exponential pace" Morse says. "Even as our firm continues to grow in size and case volume, she still knows every single employee and what makes them tick"

About Mike Morse Law Firm

Since 1995, the Mike Morse Law Firm has been protecting the rights of Michigan auto accident and injury victims. They are Michigan's largest personal injury firm, specializing in auto, truck, pedestrian and motorcycle accidents as well as Social Security disability claims. They are experts in Michigan's No-Fault Act. Since opening their doors in 1995, the firm has won over one billion dollars for its clients. Mike Morse Law Firm handles cases throughout the state of Michigan, with a main office in Southfield. To learn more, call (855) 645-3946 or visit www.855mikewins.com.

