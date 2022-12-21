NetBase Quid® Wraps an Innovative 2022

With industry-first product enhancements, an acquisition of Rival IQ and executive team growth, NetBase Quid celebrates their customers and partners

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NetBase Quid ®, a global leader in AI-powered consumer and market intelligence, is pleased to announce and celebrate a year of innovative industry-first product features, company growth, executive team appointments, and the acquisition of Rival IQ , a social media analytics provider.

"2022 has been quite the year, globally, for companies, large and small," said Bob Goodson, Co-Founder & President at NetBase Quid. "With unforeseen circumstances playing out, companies needed to pivot to build products and services that meet the ever-changing needs of their customers. The entire team at NetBase Quid adapted to produce industry leading enhancements through significant investments into R&D and continued focus on field execution. All of this to meet the needs of our customers and continue providing innovative solutions to ensure our customers have what they need to drive world-class results."

Business Highlights

NetBase Quid announced the acquisition of Rival IQ in December 2021 and by January 2022, the integration was complete, enabling NetBase Quid to expand and deepen the company's suite of owned and earned social media analytics and competitive benchmarking.

NetBase Quid appointed Ancestry and eBay alum Zach Pino to the role of Chief People Officer and promoted 14-year company veteran, Lei Li to the role of Chief Technology Officer and Executive Vice President. Zach is responsible for all human capital efforts at the company as he works with the global employee base to continue to enhance the connection between culture, people, and business opportunities. Lei is guiding NetBase Quid to strategically align all technology advancements and plans, including resource allocation and financial performance to enable the company's growth and market expansion.

Product Highlights and Enhancements

NetBase Quid's commitment to a customer-first approach through deeper research and development (R&D) unveiled solutions continuously throughout the year geared toward enabling brands to make better data-driven decisions. 2022 was NetBase Quid's biggest year for R&D, as the company launched 104 new product features. Summarized below are the five key areas NetBase Quid has invested in this year.

NetBase Quid launched a number of new features to make it faster and easier to get to insights, including pre-defined analysis views, each available with a single click.

Analyst experience enhanced with a unified look & feel allowing customers to seamlessly move back and forth between monitoring and discovery experiences.

AI-driven insights setting the bar for language accuracy and coverage was made through great strides by enhancing and expanding NetBase Quid's Natural Language Processing (NLP) for additional global and regional languages, including improvements to French, Arabic, Spanish, Italian, English and Japanese analysis.

Expanded channel content coverage with TikTok and endless integrations by capturing metadata that helps brands identify influencers, trending post music, or authors with positive sentiment toward your brand.

Enterprise deployments and enhancements to metrics and visualizations that improve pattern detection and advanced benchmarking capabilities.

About NetBase Quid®

We make the world make sense™.

We deliver AI-powered consumer and market intelligence to enable business reinvention in a noisy and unpredictable world.

Our platform uses advanced artificial intelligence to process billions of indexed resources across all forms of structured and unstructured data, empowering brand, agency, and consulting services customers to make smart, data-driven decisions accurately, quickly, and efficiently.

We are the trusted partner of Ogilvy, T-Mobile, United Airlines, Yum! Brands, Walmart, Hyundai, Wunderman Thompson and BCG.

Learn more at www.netbasequid.com

