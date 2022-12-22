Mather is Honored for Wellness in Senior Living Industry with Pinnacle and Beacon Awards

EVANSTON, Ill., Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mather an 81-year-old, not-for-profit organization dedicated to creating Ways to Age WellSM, announces that two of its Life Plan Communities, Splendido at Rancho Vistoso in Tucson, Arizona, and The Mather, in Evanston, Illinois, have been recognized by the International Council on Active Aging (ICAA) with a Pinnacle Award (ranked #1 in North America for Wellness) and a Beacon Award (among Top 25 in North America) respectively.

Wellness is a mindset and foundation that permeates countless aspects of living well for residents and employees alike.

The ICAA annual Pinnacle Award is presented by the ICAA, which leads, connects and defines the active-aging industry, and NuStep, LLC, a major manufacturer of recumbent cross-trainers used in healthcare, senior living and fitness centers. This is the second year in a row that Splendido has earned a Pinnacle Award, and the first year it has ranked first. Splendido is a joint venture of Mather and Plaza Companies, an Arizona-based full-service real estate firm whose projects include senior living residences.

"It's a great honor having two of our Life Plan Communities recognized as top wellness leaders in North America, including having Splendido ranked as the number one wellness community," said Mary Leary, CEO & President, Mather, who was also honored individually as one of the top five "Best in Wellness" CEOs in North America by the ICAA. "We're committed to a culture of wellness for employees and residents, whether that's through our industry-leading research, signature services, to supporting a personalized approach that inspires people to live and age well."

Wellness is not simply something added to Mather's programs and services; instead, it is a mindset and foundation that permeates countless aspects of living well for residents and employees alike. In addition, Mather Institute, the research area of Mather, developed the Person-Centric Wellness Model in 2021. The model is grounded in scientific research offering an evolved approach to wellness that empowers individuals to choose the types of fulfillment that match their aspirations.

Colin Milner, CEO and founder of ICAA said, "Congratulations to these exemplary organizations that are leading the way in wellness-based models in the active-aging industry. We are thrilled to recognize their ongoing commitment and passion to fostering a wide variety of engaging opportunities for residents and staff to live better longer."

