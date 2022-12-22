Oncopeptides has announced the Nomination Committee

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oncopeptides AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: ONCO). According to the principles for the appointment of the Nomination Committee in Oncopeptides AB (publ), the Nomination Committee for the annual general meeting 2023 shall be composed of members appointed by the three largest shareholders in terms of voting rights as of September 30 who are willing to participate in the Nomination Committee, along with the Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The composition of the Nomination Committee has now been established, and Oncopeptides today announced that the Nomination Committee in respect of the annual general meeting 2023 consists of the following persons who together represent approximately 29 percent of the number of shares and votes in the company based on the shareholder information at end of September.

Staffan Lindstrand , appointed by HealthCap VI L.P.

Patrik Sobocki, appointed by Stiftelsen Industrifonden

Caroline Mebius , appointed by Handelsbanken funds

Per Wold-Olsen , the Chairman of the Board

The Nomination Committee's proposals will be presented in the Notice to the annual general meeting 2023 and on Oncopeptides' website, www.oncopeptides.com.

Shareholders who wish to submit proposals to the Nomination Committee can do so by sending an e-mail to info@oncopeptides.com (subject "Nomination Committee") or by letter posted to Oncopeptides AB (publ), Attn: Oncopeptides Nomination Committee, Luntmakargatan 46, SE-111 37 Stockholm, Sweden.

A proposal must reach the nomination committee no later than by April 3, 2023, to be included in the notice to attend and the agenda for the annual general meeting.

For more information, please contact:

Rolf Gulliksen, Global Head of Corporate Communications, Oncopeptides AB (publ)

E-mail: rolf.gulliksen@oncopeptides.com

Cell phone: + 46 70 262 96 28

About Oncopeptides

Oncopeptides is a global biotech company focused on research and development of therapies for difficult-to-treat hematological diseases. The company uses its proprietary Peptide Drug Candidate platform, PDC, to develop compounds that rapidly and selectively deliver cytotoxic agents into cancer cells.

Pepaxti® (melphalan flufenamide, also called melflufen) has been granted Marketing Authorization, in the European Union, the EEA-countries Iceland, Lichtenstein and Norway, as well as the UK. Pepaxti is indicated in combination with dexamethasone for the treatment of adult patients with multiple myeloma who have received at least three prior lines of therapies, whose disease is refractory to at least one proteasome inhibitor, one immunomodulatory agent, and one anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody, and who have demonstrated disease progression on or after the last therapy. For patients with a prior autologous stem cell transplantation, the time to progression should be at least 3 years from transplantation. Melflufen has been granted accelerated approval in the US under the trade name Pepaxto®. The drug is currently not marketed in the US. On December 7, 2022, the FDA recommended that the Company voluntarily withdraw the US marketing authorization for Pepaxto.

Oncopeptides is developing several new compounds based on its proprietary technology platforms. The company is listed in the Mid Cap segment on Nasdaq Stockholm with the ticker ONCO. More information is available on www.oncopeptides.com.

