Tampa General Hospital Senior Director of Data Analytics is Nationally Recognized as a Rising Star in Health Care

Becker's Hospital Review names Etter Hoang to its Rising Stars: 104 Healthcare Leaders to Know list for his innovative approach to data analytics and health care administration.

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tampa General Hospital (TGH) Senior Director of Data Analytics, Etter Hoang, is being nationally recognized for his groundbreaking work to advance the application of health care data analytics. Becker's Hospital Review, a digital and print publication, has named Hoang to its 2022 list of Rising Stars: 104 Healthcare Leaders to Know.

Etter Hoang, Senior Director of Data Analytics, Tampa General Hospital (PRNewswire)

Hoang oversees the Tampa General Enterprise Analytics team as well as leads the development of enterprise vision and strategy for analytics as part of Tampa General's Data Council and Executive Analytics Steering Committee. Under Hoang's leadership, his team supports data architecture and governance, analytics education, a center of excellence, and an emerging bioinformatics and clinical research team. Hoang and his team ensure data is available and usable by Tampa General and its clinical teams, and that it drives prescriptive strategies and wisdom to inform data-driven decisions.

"Etter's leadership style and big-picture visionary approach to data analysis has allowed our Enterprise Analytics team to make data-driven decisions that enhance patient care, optimize operational efficiency, and provide strategic recommendations to our senior leadership team," said Tampa General Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer, Scott Arnold. "Etter and his team have implemented data processes that bring quantitative findings to the right people at the right time and inform better care coordination decisions for our clinical teams across Tampa General."

Hoang's leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic is especially notable. At the start of the pandemic, he and his team quickly pivoted to exploring novel approaches for leveraging data and artificial intelligence to work together as a community and ensure Tampa General had the right health care resources to best manage its patient population. Among the transformative COVID data analytics projects Hoang championed:

Developed real-time data feeds from Tampa General's electronic medical record (EMR) for hospital leadership to track COVID-19 cases and keep clinical teams informed while allowing for appropriate strategies to be developed in advance for managing patient volumes.

Advanced a data-sharing platform in partnership with 52 Tampa Bay area hospitals and providers to help monitor COVID-19 outbreaks, and hospital and medical supply capacities. The novel data platform led to interoperability – the ability of computer systems or software to exchange and make use of information – and the distribution and sharing of resources as needed.

Collaborated with IBM Watson to create a forecasting model to predict regional COVID-19 surges and regional strategies for managing surges.

Sequenced patients to determine prevalent COVID-19 variants. This supported situational awareness for assessing patient volumes and hospital capacity.

"These projects could not have been done without the support of the extraordinary Tampa General Enterprise Analytics team and I'm honored that our work is receiving national recognition," stated Hoang. "Our goal with each enterprise initiative has been to shift away from intuition-based decision-making to building a health care culture driven by data. Data creates transparency and optimizes patient care."

According to Becker's Hospital Review, individuals selected for the Rising Stars: 104 Healthcare Leaders to Know list are emerging leaders in health care under the age of 40 who are focused on accessibility, affordability and boosting the patient experience. They were chosen for the list based on their quick ascent within their health care organizations and drive to improve patient care. View the complete list of honorees here: https://www.beckershospitalreview.com/lists/rising-stars-104-healthcare-leaders-to-know.html.

