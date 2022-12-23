Power Has Never Been This Easy: EcoFlow to Showcase Four New Innovations at CES 2023

Two of the solutions are named CES 2023 Innovation Award Honorees

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoFlow, a portable power and eco-friendly energy solutions company, will showcase four new home and outdoor innovations at CES 2023, including two CES Innovation Award Honorees.

The innovations will tackle increasing global energy insecurity, as well as provide smarter and more energy-efficient methods of power consumption. These moves reflect EcoFlow's commitment to making accessing power easier than ever.

"EcoFlow keeps pushing the boundaries as an energy solutions company in these times of energy insecurity," said Bruce Wang, CEO of EcoFlow. "To truly empower individuals and families, we need to make power not only accessible but also easy to use at home, outdoors and in mobile spaces, and we are doing just that with our new innovations at CES 2023."

As an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products, the CES Innovation Awards program saw fierce competition this year with a record 2,100 submissions. EcoFlow will join other honorees from 28 categories for a chance to win the prestigious Best of Innovation award, which will be announced during the event.

"It is an honor to be recognized by the Consumer Technology Association alongside some of the most spectacular innovations in the world. We will take it as an inspiration moving forward as we continue to make life better through meaningful innovation," Wang said.

About EcoFlow

EcoFlow is a leading eco-friendly energy solutions company with the vision to power a new world. Since its founding in 2017, EcoFlow aims to become a reliable and trusted energy companion for individuals and families across the world, providing accessible and renewable power solutions at home, outdoors, and in mobile spaces. Today, with operational headquarters located in the USA, Germany, and Japan, EcoFlow has empowered more than 2 million users in over 100 markets worldwide.

