CURV Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Torrid Holdings Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against Torrid Holdings Inc. ("Torrid" or the "Company") (NYSE: CURV).

Class Period: July 2021 IPO

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 17, 2023

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Torrid lawsuit, you can submit your contact information at https://www.glancylaw.com/cases/torrid-holdings-inc/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

The complaint filed alleges that Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that in the first half of 2021 Torrid had experienced a temporary surge in demand as a result of changed consumer behaviors in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and government stimulus and that such ephemeral demand trends had dissipated and were not internally projected to continue following the IPO; (2) that Torrid was suffering from severe supply chain disruptions caused by the emergence of the Delta variant of COVID-19, which had first emerged in May 2021; (3) that Torrid was running materially below historical inventory levels as a result of supply chain disruptions; (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Torrid did not have sufficient inventory to meet expected consumer demand for its fiscal third quarter of 2021; (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, late inventory arrival had materially impaired the Company from effectively matching consumer buying trends, creating an undisclosed risk of increased markdowns and promotional activities necessary to sell undesirable inventory; (6) that Torrid's CFO planned to retire shortly after the IPO; and (7) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

