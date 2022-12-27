InventHelp Inventor Develops Bathing, Changing & Dressing Station for Babies (CLM-548)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient way to keep baby items all in one place for changing, dressing and bathing, so I invented the SPA BABY" said an inventor who resides in Columbus, Ohio and is originally from West Memphis, Arkansas. My design could make bath time easier and less stressful for parents and infants."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides a unique station for bathing, changing and dressing a baby. In doing so, it allows the baby to be bathed, dried, and dressed in one convenient location. As a result, it eliminates the need for a parent to kneel over a bathtub or move from one room to another. It also increases comfort, safety and hygiene for babies. The invention features a three-in-one design that is easy to use so it is ideal for parents with infants and babies. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Columbus sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CLM-548, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp