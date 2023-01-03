Chicken Salad Chick Announces Jan. 10 Grand Opening in Port Charlotte

First 100 guests to receive free chicken salad for a year

ATLANTA, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, is opening at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 1799 Tamiami Trail in Port Charlotte, Florida. In celebration of the grand opening, Chicken Salad Chick is giving away free chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests.

Led by new franchise owners Kendal Potesta and Scott Pace, Chicken Salad Chick's Port Charlotte location will feature outdoor patio seating. This is the third location that Potesta and Pace have opened in Southwest Florida, and three additional locations are coming soon.

During its grand opening week, guests will experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, with giveaways and specials that include:

Tuesday, Jan. 10 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year to the first 100 guests. The first guest in line will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.

Wednesday, Jan. 11 – The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Special will receive a free wood charcuterie board.

Thursday, Jan. 12 – The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free stainless steel Chick Water Bottle.

Friday, Jan. 13 – The first 100 guests to purchase two large Quick Chicks will receive a free Chick Cooler.

Saturday, Jan. 14 – The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Special will receive a free Chick Special for their next visit.

Husband-and-wife team Potesta and Pace of P Squared Ventures are new to Chicken Salad Chick but are no strangers to owning a successful business. The Fort Myers couple share a passion for growing brands that have an outstanding reputation for customer service. Already big fans of the restaurant's robust menu of 12 chicken salad flavors, homemade sides, soups and sandwiches, Potesta and Pace look forward to bringing a new made-from-scratch business to their Southwest Florida community.

"What better way to start the new year than to celebrate the official opening of our third restaurant with the community of Port Charlotte," said Kendal Potesta, co-owner of Chicken Salad Chick in Port Charlotte. "We're incredibly grateful for all who have joined us in celebrating this exciting journey and look forward to sharing our love of fresh, flavorful food and gracious hospitality with the rest of Southwest Florida."

Chicken Salad Chick in Port Charlotte will be open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and closed on Sundays. For more information, visit Facebook.com/ChickenSaladChickPortCharlotteFL or follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in Auburn, Alabama by Stacy and Kevin Brown, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 220 restaurants in 17 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in the 2022 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious for the second consecutive year, Fast Casual.com 's top Movers and Shakers from 2018 to 2022, QSR's Best Franchise Deals in 2019, 2020 and 2022, and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises in 2020. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

* An early arrival is highly recommended for guests seeking to be counted as one of the first 100, and each guest will be assigned a number corresponding to their place in line when they arrive, by a member of the Chicken Salad Chick team beginning at 8am. The first 100 guests must remain in line until the restaurant opens and download the Craving Credits app. Wi-Fi will not be available on site. Once the restaurant opens, guests will make a purchase of "The Chick" or anything of greater value and enter a code in the Craving Credits app to officially secure your spot. If a guest leaves the line for any reason, their spot will be awarded to the next guest in line. Not eligible in the drive thru. Guests will receive their first free Large Quick Chick electronically to your app the Monday following Grand Opening Day.

**Must download the CSC Craving Credits app and be 16 years or older to purchase. Not valid with any other offers. Limit 1 reward per guest present.

