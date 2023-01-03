PRIME INTRODUCES NEW READY-TO-DRINK LINE 'PRIME ENERGY'

New Low-Calorie, Sugar-Free Beverage Goes On Sale Wednesday, January 4

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PRIME, a leading global lifestyle beverage brand founded by entrepreneurs and influencers Logan Paul and KSI, announced its expansion into a new beverage category with the launch of PRIME Energy. The ready-to-drink energy line marks the brand's third product in its portfolio, which launched in January 2022 with the coveted flagship beverage PRIME Hydration. PRIME Energy will be available in five flavors, all of which contain 200mg of caffeine and zero sugar.

"We launched PRIME with one product line exactly one year ago and we've already grown to surpass some of the biggest players in the industry," said Logan Paul, PRIME Co-Founder. "It's been surreal to see our growth and now that we're taking on the energy space, I'm excited to see where we can go."

Every 12-ounce can of PRIME Energy is packed with 200mg of caffeine and 300mg of electrolytes, while containing zero sugar and only 10 calories. PRIME Energy comes in five flavors, including PRIME staples such as Blue Raspberry, Tropical Punch, and Lemon Lime as well as two new flavors, Orange Mango and Strawberry Watermelon.

PRIME Energy will be available on drinkprime.com on Wednesday, January 4 at 1 p.m. EST for $29.99 per 12 pack and sold in U.S. retailers including Walmart, Target, GNC, The Vitamin Shoppe, CVS and Kroger Family Stores. Later this year, PRIME Energy will be sold and distributed in the U.K. and other markets.

ABOUT PRIME

Founded in 2022 by entrepreneurs and influencers, Logan Paul and KSI, PRIME is a global lifestyle beverage brand focused on providing better fuel for any endeavor. PRIME offers their highly coveted flagship product, PRIME Hydration, on-the-go PRIME Hydration+ Sticks and new PRIME Energy beverage. PRIME can be found at Target, GNC, The Vitamin Shoppe, Walmart and Kroger Family Stores nationwide as well as select retailers in the U.K. and Canada.

