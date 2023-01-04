InventHelp Inventor Develops New Aquatic Athletic Foot Coverings (PTA-134)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved flipper-like foot covering that could be worn while swimming, snorkeling or enjoying a waterpark. I also thought it should easily transition for safe use when walking on sand or a boardwalk," said an inventor, from Hubbard, Ore., "so I invented INSTANT FIN. My versatile design would eliminate the need to transport and keep track of separate water shoes or athletic shoes and flippers."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides a new design for aquatic athletic foot coverings. In doing so, it can be used while walking, swimming, snorkeling, etc. As a result, it may add significant propulsion and buoyancy and it ensures that the feet are comfortable and protected. The invention features a two-in-one design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for men, women and children who engage in water sports and activities. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Portland sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-PTA-134, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp