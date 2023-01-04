SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Torrid Holdings, Inc. - CURV

NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Torrid Holdings, Inc. ("Torrid" or the "Company") (NYSE: CURV). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Torrid and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On or around July 1, 2021, Torrid conducted its initial public offering ("IPO"), offering 12.65 million shares at a price of $21 per share (the "IPO Price"). Then, on September 7, 2022, Torrid issued a release announcing the Company's financial results for its second fiscal quarter ended July 30, 2022. The release revised downward Torrid's annual 2022 net sales guidance from a range of $1.3 billion to $1.365 billion to a range of $1.26 billion to $1.3 billion, which would be essentially flat year-over-year, and revised downward Torrid's annual 2022 adjusted EBITDA guidance from a range of $195 million to $220 million to a range of $160 million to $175 million, which would be significantly worse than Torrid's fiscal 2021 adjusted EBITDA of $246 million.

By the end of September 2022, the price of Torrid stock fell to a low of just $4.06 per share, over 80% below the IPO Price.

