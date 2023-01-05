BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS SETS FOURTH QUARTER EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL DATES

DALLAS, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: BHR) ("Braemar" or the "Company") today announced details for the release of its results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Braemar plans to issue its earnings release for the fourth quarter after the market closes on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, and will host a conference call on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. ET. The number to call for this interactive teleconference is (201) 389-0920. A replay of the conference call will be available through Thursday, March 2, 2023, by dialing (412) 317-6671 and entering the confirmation number, 13734832.

The live broadcast of Braemar's quarterly conference call will be available online at the Company's website, www.bhrreit.com, on Thursday, February 23, 2023, beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. The online replay will follow shortly after the call and continue for approximately one year.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing in luxury hotels and resorts.

