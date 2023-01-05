The Joint Corp. Introduces New Chief Human Resources Officer

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT), the nation's largest provider of chiropractic care through The Joint Chiropractic® network, welcomes Krischelle Tennessen into the position of Chief Human Resources Officer. Reporting directly to Peter D. Holt, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Joint Corp., Tennessen is tasked with supporting organizational growth and performance.

"In today's competitive job market, human resources is a pivotal role in recruiting and developing top talent, as well as retaining team members and reinforcing company culture and values," said Holt. "With Krischelle's nearly 30 years of experience in the human resources industry, her cross-functional focus and successful performance delivery will be instrumental in fostering our expansion and attracting the right people to join us on our mission to improve quality of life through routine and affordable chiropractic care."

"I am honored to become part of The Joint team as Chief Human Resources Officer, and am excited about the opportunity to gain experience in a new industry and business model," said Tennessen. "As a servant leader, I believe that passion for the people is a priority -- and I'm very much looking forward to working alongside the strong leadership and HR team to help mentor and develop strong talent that helps further the company's mission vision and values."

Prior to joining the team at The Joint, Tennessen held the role of senior vice president of human resources at Five Below. There she was instrumental in designing a human resources strategy to support the corporate vision of explosive growth by tripling the number of locations and doubling sales volume, while supporting up to 40,000 employees across 41 states.

Tennessen received her bachelor's degree in human resource management from Winona State University, as well as a master's degree in organizational management from University of Phoenix.

The Joint Corp. revolutionized access to chiropractic care when it introduced its retail healthcare business model in 2010. Today, it is the nation's largest operator, manager and franchisor of chiropractic clinics through The Joint Chiropractic network. The company is making quality care convenient and affordable, while eliminating the need for insurance, for millions of patients seeking pain relief and ongoing wellness. With more than 800 locations nationwide and nearly 11 million patient visits annually, The Joint Chiropractic is a key leader in the chiropractic industry. Ranked number one on Forbes' 2022 America's Best Small Companies list, number three on Fortune's 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list in and consistently named to Franchise Times "Top 400+ Franchises" and Entrepreneur's "Franchise 500®" lists, The Joint Chiropractic is an innovative force, where healthcare meets retail. For more information, visit www.thejoint.com.

The Joint Corp. is a franchisor of clinics and an operator of clinics in certain states. In Arkansas, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Washington, West Virginia and Wyoming, The Joint Corp. and its franchisees provide management services to affiliated professional chiropractic practices.

