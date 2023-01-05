VICTROLA EXPANDS SONOS-CERTIFIED TURNTABLE LINEUP, UNVEILS VICTROLA STREAM ONYX AT CES 2023

Leading 115-year-old audio brand allows listeners to Connect without Compromise, Victrola Stream Onyx available for pre-order on Amazon starting January 7th

DENVER, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Victrola , the leading vinyl record player manufacturer of turntables and music-related products in the home for more than 115 years, today unveiled Victrola Stream Onyx, the second iteration in the award-winning Victrola Stream turntable lineup, at CES 2023. This high-performance turntable, verified as a Works with Sonos product, delivers bold, vibrant sound in a sleek aesthetic reminiscent of its name. With a revamp in build materials from the original Victrola Stream Carbon, the company is now introducing a second, more widely available wireless vinyl listening solution that allows users to enjoy their favorite records through their entire Sonos system, with no additional equipment required. Music fans will not have to wait to get their hands on this new turntable as Victrola Stream Onyx will be available for pre-order on Victrola.com and Amazon for a suggested retail price of $599 starting January 7th, with wide availability starting late February 2023.

"The Victrola Stream Onyx is the next product in our assortment of Works with Sonos high-performance turntables," said Scott Hagen, CEO of Victrola. "We have maintained all the amazing DNA of the Victrola Stream Carbon, with a few alterations in the materials and finish so that we can deliver this awesome solution to even more Sonos homes around the world."

The Victrola Stream app (iOS and Android) provides quick setup and connects the two-speed, belt-driven turntable wirelessly to a Sonos system in seconds. Once setup is complete, Victrola Stream Onyx fully integrates with the Sonos app for simple control, and the built-in illuminated control knob provides a tactile, centralized volume control for your entire Sonos system and selected playback groups.

Victrola Stream Onyx's build materials differ from Victrola Stream Carbon while still providing a premium look, feel, and experience, which includes an aluminum tonearm with a custom-designed removable headshell that is fitted with a premium cartridge for high-fidelity sound. The turntable's uniquely designed, easily adjustable counterweight ensures even vinyl novices apply the correct downforce for dynamic frequency response and increased clarity. Traditional stereo speakers can also be used in concert with a Sonos sound system via RCA outputs.

The Victrola Stream Onyx turntable will be available for pre-order in the U.S. on January 7th at Amazon and Victrola.com , as well as at Best Buy, Crutchfield, Abt, Listen Up, NFM and WWS for $599. Units will ship and be widely available in February, and Victrola plans to distribute in Europe later in 2023. To learn more about the Victrola Stream line of turntables, visit stream.victrola.com and stay updated by following @victrolaplayers on Facebook , Instagram , and TikTok , or @victrola-players on LinkedIn .

ABOUT VICTROLA AND ITE®

Victrola has been a leading manufacturer of audio products since 1906, beginning with the first in-home record player in the U.S. Since then, Victrola has grown into a global company with a mission of bringing lifelong music memories to everyone. Victrola continues to deliver innovative turntables and audio solutions designed with simplicity, beauty, and superior sound, providing an immersive experience for music lovers everywhere.

ABOUT SONOS

Sonos (Nasdaq: SONO) is the world's leading sound experience company. As the inventor of multi-room wireless home audio, Sonos innovation helps the world listen better by giving people access to the content they love and allowing them to control it however and wherever they choose. Known for delivering an unparalleled sound experience, thoughtful design aesthetic, simplicity of use, and an open platform, Sonos makes the breadth of audio content available to anyone. Sonos is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. Learn more at www.sonos.com .

