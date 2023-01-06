Vuzix Blade Powers Xander's Real-Time Captioning XanderGlasses for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, today announced that Xander™, a Boston-based early-stage startup, is using the Vuzix Blade™ to power its XanderGlasses™, a smart glasses solution that displays real-time captions of in-person conversations to help people with hearing loss. Xander will publicly unveil its first product at CES 2023 in Las Vegas this week.

XanderGlasses are designed to be used like a simple "on" and "off" device. They work anywhere people need them, whether they are at home, at work, or in a loud public setting. As XanderGlasses don't rely on smartphone or cloud connectivity, they are remarkably reliable and perfectly private. In this augmented reality experience, captions are displayed seamlessly right in the field of view of the wearer.

Xander has already received awards and recognition at CES 2023 including CTA Foundation Eureka Park Accessibility Contest winner, AARP AgeTech After Dark Finalist and CES Eureka Park Pitch Competition Finalist. XanderGlasses are expected to be available in Spring 2023. To learn more about XanderGlasses, visit Xander at CES 2023, booth #60517, or online at https://xander.tech.

"48 million people in the U.S. struggle with hearing loss and that will increase as the population ages. If you can't hear what others are saying, XanderGlasses can help you see what others are saying," explains Alex Westner, Co-Founder and CEO at Xander. "Our team has spent countless hours with people of all stages of hearing loss, and XanderGlasses is the result of our customer-driven approach."

"We're grateful to the CTA Foundation and AARP for supporting our mission to use sight to augment sound," added Marilyn Morgan Westner, Xander Co-Founder. "Despite advances in other assistive hearing devices, there are situations where many people don't feel satisfied. XanderGlasses can help people with hearing loss clearly understand others' speech and feel more confident in conversations."

"Healthcare remains a significant market vertical for Vuzix and Xander's selection of the Vuzix Blade to power its XanderGlasses is the latest example of how our products can directly improve people's lives," said Paul Travers, President and CEO of Vuzix. "With almost 50 million people in this country alone and 1.5 billion worldwide impacted by some level of hearing loss, the need for products like XanderGlasses is significant and we look forward to supporting their efforts to roll out their solution this year."

Xander is a Boston-based startup that uses augmented reality to enhance in-person conversations and strengthen human connections. Xander's first product is XanderGlasses, captioning glasses for the millions of people with hearing loss seeking alternatives to hearing aids. XanderGlasses are lightweight, comfortable smart glasses that accurately translate speech to text in real-time, displaying captions of in-person conversations. In addition to receiving a Catalyst Award from the National Academy of Medicine, Xander won the Eureka Park Accessibility Contest organized by the CTA Foundation at CES. Currently, the team is preparing a pilot with the Veteran's Health Administration and anticipates launching in Spring 2023. To learn more and join the waiting list, visit http://xander.tech.

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 274 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. Moviynt, an SAP Certified ERP SaaS logistics solution provider, is a Vuzix wholly owned subsidiary. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2023 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit the Vuzix website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

