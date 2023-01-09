BUILD-A-BEAR WORKSHOP, INC. NAMES NEW SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER

Build-A-Bear Continues to Drive its Digital Transformation and Evolution of its Business Model

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) today announced the hiring of Dara Meath in the role of Senior Vice President, Chief Technology Officer. Ms. Meath will also be a member of Build-A-Bear's Senior Leadership Committee reflecting the Company's continued commitment to its digital transformation and expanded technical capabilities.

Ms. Meath brings more than 20 years of experience in various technologic leadership roles to Build-A-Bear Workshop. Most recently, she was the Divisional Chief Information Officer, Leader of Data, Digital and E-Commerce at Conair LLC, where she provided strategic direction and tactical execution guidance for global Information Technology (IT) operations as well as strategic planning of IT systems and process redesign intended to deliver customer-centric, cost-efficient enterprise solutions. Ms. Meath has extensive experience in leading IT transformations that support overall business strategies, delivering innovative technologies to drive growth and implementing core business systems. Prior to Conair LLC, she was the Vice President of Information Technology at The Camuto Group, LLC. Ms. Meath, who will report to the Chief Financial Officer, will lead Build-A-Bear's technology team and work closely with key partners to support the Company's initiatives underlying its ongoing digital transformation.

Voin Todorovic, Build-A-Bear Workshop Chief Financial Officer commented, "This hiring demonstrates our continued focus to advance our digital capabilities which have been a fundamental part of our business success contributing to record-setting profitability in 2021 and thus far in 2022. Dara has an impressive background and leadership qualities that we believe can help us achieve the next level of technological capabilities required to achieve our future strategic objectives, drive seamless guest experiences in channels where they choose to interact, and deliver sustained profitable growth for our company."

Build-A-Bear is a multi-generational global brand focused on its mission to "add a little more heart to life" appealing to a wide array of consumer groups who enjoy the personal expression in making their own "furry friends" to celebrate and commemorate life moments. Nearly 500 interactive brick-and-mortar retail locations operated through a variety of formats provide guests of all ages a hands-on entertaining experience, which often fosters a lasting and emotional brand connection. The company also offers engaging e-commerce/digital purchasing experiences on www.buildabear.com including its online "Bear-Builder" as well as the new "Bear Builder 3D Workshop". In addition, extending its brand power beyond retail, Build-A-Bear Entertainment, a subsidiary of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc., is dedicated to creating engaging content for kids and adults that fulfills the company's mission, while the company also offers products at wholesale and in non-plush consumer categories via licensing agreements with leading manufacturers. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) posted total revenue of $411.5 million in fiscal 2021. For more information, visit the Investor Relations section of buildabear.com.

