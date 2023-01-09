Nuix Discover® for Government Designated FedRAMP Ready

Important milestone on the path to becoming an eDiscovery Cloud Service Provider authorized to handle High Impact data for federal agencies

HERNDON, Va., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global software company Nuix ( www.nuix.com | A SX:NXL ) today announced Nuix Discover® for Government has been designated FedRAMP Ready, at the High security impact level, and is now listed in the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program Marketplace for US federal agencies and government contractors.

Nuix has initiated the FedRAMP authorization process, which can take up to 12 months. Upon authorization, federal agencies will be able to use Nuix Discover for Government to process and store their most sensitive unclassified data.

"We're excited to have achieved this important milestone on the path to becoming FedRAMP Authorized at the High Impact level and providing a secure and robust cloud eDiscovery and investigation solution for federal agencies," said Michael Smith, EVP, Americas at Nuix. "As part of our mission of finding truth in a digital world to be a force for good, we look forward to helping our federal government customers conduct their most sensitive and significant investigations using our secure cloud software."

Nuix Discover for Government combines the world's leading eDiscovery processing, review, analytics and predictive coding in one software-as-a-service solution that can be hosted in Nuix's US government-only cloud environment or an agency's private cloud. It dramatically improves the speed and quality of early case assessment, investigation, document review and case management in eDiscovery, investigation and Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request processes.

As part of the FedRAMP authorization process, Nuix has incorporated world-class end-to-end encryption into Nuix Discover for Government, meeting Federal Information Processing Standard (FIPS) 140-2 Security Requirements for Cryptographic Modules.

The FedRAMP High Impact level is required for agencies that handle the government's most sensitive, unclassified data in cloud computing environments. This includes systems where loss of confidentiality, integrity or availability could have a severe or catastrophic adverse effect on organizational operations, organizational assets or individuals.

"This significant investment in cloud security benefits not just our federal government customers but everyone who uses Nuix software as a service," said Michael Smith.

About the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP)

FedRAMP (www.fedramp.gov ) is a government-wide program that promotes the adoption of secure cloud services across the federal government by providing a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services. FedRAMP empowers agencies to use modern cloud technologies, with an emphasis on security and protection of federal information.

About Nuix

Nuix ( www.nuix.com | A SX:NXL ) creates innovative software that empowers organizations to simply and quickly find the truth from any data in a digital world. We are a passionate and talented team, delighting our customers with software that transforms data into actionable intelligence and helps them overcome the challenges of litigation, investigation, governance, risk and compliance.

