Applied BioMath, LLC Presents Mechanistic PK/PD Modeling of a Bispecific Antibody at PepTalk 2023

CONCORD, Mass., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied BioMath (www.appliedbiomath.com), the industry-leader in providing model-informed drug discovery and development (MID3) support to help accelerate and de-risk therapeutic research and development (R&D), today announced their participation at PepTalk occurring January 16-22, 2023 in San Diego, CA.

(PRNewsfoto/Applied BioMath, LLC) (PRNewswire)

Kas Subramanian, PhD, Executive Director of Modeling at Applied BioMath will present, "A semi-mechanistic pharmacology model of ATG-101, a PD-L1/4-1BB bispecific antibody for treatment of solid tumors" during the Developability of Bispecific Antibodies track on Wednesday, January 18th at 12:05 p.m. In this presentation, Dr. Subramanian will discuss Applied BioMath's collaboration with Antengene where they developed a systems pharmacology model for the purpose of predicting clinical starting and efficacious doses for first-in-human studies.

"When developing bispecific antibodies, various factors might impact dose and some of these factors can be difficult to measure directly. Modeling and simulation approaches are often able to predict these difficult to measure factors, thereby enabling more accurate dose predictions," said John Burke, PhD, Co-founder, President and CEO of Applied BioMath. "In our collaboration with Antengene, trimer formation was key to the pharmacology of their bispecific, ATG-101. We used modeling and simulation approaches to predict trimer formation in tumors, and by predicting PD-L1 receptor occupancy (RO) and trans-cell complex formation, the model provided a rational basis for clinical dose selection."

To learn more about Applied BioMath, visit www.appliedbiomath.com.

About Applied BioMath

Founded in 2013, Applied BioMath's mission is to revolutionize drug invention. Applied BioMath applies biosimulation, including quantitative systems pharmacology, PKPD, bioinformatics, machine learning, clinical pharmacology, and software solutions to provide quantitative and predictive guidance to biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to help accelerate and de-risk therapeutic research and development. Their approach employs proprietary algorithms and software to support groups worldwide in decision-making from early research through all phases of clinical trials. The Applied BioMath team leverages their decades of expertise in biology, mathematical modeling and analysis, high-performance computing, and industry experience to help groups better understand their therapeutic, its best-in-class parameters, competitive advantages, patients, and the best path forward into and in the clinic to increase likelihood of clinical concept and proof of mechanism, and decrease late stage attrition rates. For more information about Applied BioMath and its services and software, visit www.appliedbiomath.com.

Applied BioMath and the Applied BioMath logo are registered trademarks of Applied BioMath, LLC.

Press contact:

Kristen Zannella

kristen.zannella@appliedbiomath.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Applied BioMath, LLC