Bailey rebranding reflects company's commitment to complete material handling and intralogistics solutions

The family-owned and -operated company, formerly known as The Bailey Company, provides more than 70 years of experience in end-to-end warehouse services

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bailey, formerly known as The Bailey Company, announces a rebranding that reflects the company's evolution and its commitment to providing One Material Handling Solution that makes intralogistics easy for its customers.

(PRNewswire)

Bailey helps businesses optimize warehouse operation with equipment and intralogistics solutions, including forklifts and other industrial vehicles, fleet management, automated solutions, racking, telematics, and warehouse optimization services.

"For more than 70 years, Bailey has delivered premium equipment and exceptional service to our customers," said Justin Bailey, vice president of sales and marketing at Bailey. "As operations and supply chains continually grow more complex, however, our customers' needs also evolve. The tight labor market, increasing use of data and analytics, expensive industrial real estate, and the growing importance of sustainability are completely changing what our customers need from a partner. Our new brand reflects Bailey's commitment to helping our customers thrive in this new world."

Intralogistics is the management of operations ("logistics") within ("intra") a warehouse. In response to the explosion of third-party fulfillment, manufacturing and distribution in Tennessee, Bailey is investing heavily in capabilities designed to guide its customers through the evolving supply chain landscape. Bailey's essential solutions help customers effectively manage labor and supply shortages, transportation disruptions, rising materials costs, climate impact, and other economic challenges.

As the leading provider of electric forklifts and lithium-ion energy motive power technology, Bailey offers clients sustainable solutions that are more efficient, require less maintenance and have lower overall cost of ownership.

"Bailey has always focused on innovative products and strategies to help customers, and we have expanded through the years to continue meeting their needs," said Ryan Bailey, vice president of operations and finance at Bailey. "After more than 70 years at the cutting edge of our industry, we have the experience and expertise to deliver something unique. We want our brand to fully embody the end-to-end service and One Material Handling Solution we provide, and we've increased our staff by about 30 people in the last year in order to deliver that."

Bailey was founded in 1949 and now operates 12 locations throughout Tennessee, Georgia, and Kentucky. A third-generation family-owned business and the second-largest woman-owned business in Tennessee, Bailey is guided by a customer-focused, team-oriented approach that values diversity, innovation and environmental stewardship. In 2020, Bailey became the first TRUE-certified zero waste company in Tennessee.

For more information about Bailey, visit https://baileycompany.com/.

About Bailey

Since our founding in 1949, Bailey has been dedicated to providing end-to-end material handling solutions that keep our customers running efficiently. At our 12 locations throughout Tennessee, north Georgia, and southeastern Kentucky, we offer forklifts and other equipment from leading brands, including Crown Lift Trucks, Cat Lift Trucks, Mitsubishi Forklift Trucks, Jungheinrich, Kalmar, and Hoist, as well as rentals and 24/7 parts and service. With 12 locations, more than 200 certified technicians, and a four-hour response-time guarantee, we guarantee you will get the support you need when you need it.

Our intralogistics solutions go beyond forklifts, delivering you the warehouse design, racking, automation, and storage solutions you need in one material handling solution. We are proud to be family-owned and operated, certified woman-owned, and the first TRUE Zero Waste forklift dealership in the nation. For more information, visit https://baileycompany.com/.

###

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

(865) 977-1973

hripley@ripleypr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bailey