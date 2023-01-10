CSafe Bolsters Its Digital Ecosystem Launching TracSafe Data Loggers and CSafe Connect Portal

TracSafe fit-for-purpose data loggers link directly to the comprehensive CSafe Connect customer portal creating the next iteration of a progressive customer-focused digital ecosystem

MONROE, Ohio, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CSafe, the largest provider of a complete range of active and passive temperature-controlled shipping solutions for the pharmaceutical industry, announced today the launch of its new TracSafe line of real-time data loggers and the newly expanded CSafe Connect customer portal.

New TracSafe line of data loggers enable shipment tracking and analytics for single-use, reusable and real-time applications in most CSafe solutions. (PRNewswire)

TracSafe includes a suite of tracking devices available for single-use, reusable and real-time applications in most CSafe solutions including: CSafe RKN and CSafe RAP, CSafe APS, Silverpod pallet shippers, the full Softbox parcel portfolio and the CGT Ultra. Future products also will be compatible with TracSafe devices.

The CSafe Connect customer portal enables a truly connected supply chain by bringing together products, insights and solutions under a single login. In this newly designed platform, CSafe customers can place orders, track and manage shipments in real-time, log a support ticket, chat live with support staff and download important product materials and access web-based training.

"We committed to this digital transformation journey three years ago and have always kept an eye on the future as we continue developing this new cold chain digital ecosystem. What we are launching today is the next logical iteration of our offering and promise to provide customers what they need to truly deliver for patients," said Patrick Schafer, CEO CSafe. "The combination of products, services and tools we offer today has the power to reduce customer product loss, create operational savings, increase speed of delivery and improve decision-making ability. And that's just the beginning. More is in development and coming to the market in the months to come and I am extremely excited to tell you about those endeavors as they are released."

About CSafe

CSafe offers the most comprehensive suite of thermal shipping solutions for pharmaceutical cold chain shipping needs around the world. With a "patient-first" focus, deep industry expertise and commitment to innovation, CSafe continues to deliver industry-leading products in both the active and passive segments. CSafe is the only provider with an end-to-end portfolio including active and passive bulk air cargo, parcel, cell and gene and specialty last-mile use cases with the ability to meet the complete range of pharma cold-chain shipping requirements with industry-leading quality and reliability. Any size, any duration and any temperature – CSafe is At the Heart of Your Cold Chain. csafeglobal.com

