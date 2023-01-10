DoControl Recognized as a Sample Vendor in Two Gartner® Reports: Emerging Tech Impact Radar: Cloud-Native and; Emerging Tech Impact Radar: Security

DoControl has been named a Sample Vendor in SaaS Security Posture Management in both reports

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2023 -- DoControl, the automated Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) security company, announced today it has been recognized by Gartner, as a Sample Vendor in the SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM) category in two reports: Emerging Tech Impact Radar: Security; and Emerging Tech Impact Radar: Cloud Native.

In our opinion, this inclusion, in addition to the four other Gartner reports* DoControl was included in 2022, further validates the innovation and comprehensive offering of the DoControl platform, which addresses a wide range of risks within SaaS applications.

Within the Cloud-Native and Security Radar reports, Gartner states that "SaaS is growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.5%." The continued growth in the SaaS market creates an urgent need and significant opportunity for security solutions that scale in-line with adoption. SaaS security runs deeper than just securing SaaS applications on their own, and requires attention to IAM access methods and threat monitoring. Gartner explains "SaaS ecosystem security addresses the complete security life cycle for SaaS. It combines endpoint security, IAM, SaaS security capabilities from SSE and SSPM, and threat monitoring and response capabilities to address overall SaaS ecosystem risks."

DoControl's no-code SaaS Security Platform secures sensitive SaaS application files and data, enabling security teams to have:

Strong visibility throughout the IT estate for both sanctioned and unsanctioned cloud applications

Continued assessment and exposure of cloud-hosted data overexposure risk

Manual and automated remediation paths to mitigate data breaches and exfiltration

Reduced risk through support for stringent compliance requirements involving cloud governance and sensitive data access

"We are honored to be named a Sample Vendor in two Gartner Emerging Tech Impact Radar Reports," said Adam Gavish, CEO and Co-Founder of DoControl. "At DoControl, we've been empowering our customers to uphold their end of the cloud's shared responsibility model – without compromising productivity – through automation and scalability. Foundational SaaS data controls are essential for securing modern environments, and we are thrilled with this validation of our efforts thus far."

Gartner Disclaimer:

About DoControl

Founded in 2020 and headquartered in New York, DoControl is an automated data access controls platform for SaaS applications, improving security and operational efficiency with ease for enterprises. DoControl is backed by investors Insight Partners, StageOne Ventures, Cardumen Capital, RTP Global and global cybersecurity leader CrowdStrike's early stage investment fund, the CrowdStrike Falcon Fund. The company's leadership team combines product, engineering and sales experience across cybersecurity, enterprise and SaaS innovators. For more information, please visit www.docontrol.io. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

