GOTU ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 28, 2023 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Gaotu Techedu Inc. F/K/A Gsx Techedu Inc. Shareholders

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Gaotu Techedu Inc. F/K/A Gsx Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

This lawsuit is on behalf of persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired publicly traded Gaotu American depository shares between March 5, 2021 and July 23, 2021, inclusive.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 28, 2023

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Gaotu Techedu Inc. F/K/A Gsx Techedu Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) China was barring tutoring for profit in core school subjects, and this policy change would restrict foreign investment in a sector that had become essential to success in Chinese school exams; and (2) the impact such regulations would have on Gaotu's operations and profitability and the value of Company securities.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Gaotu you have until February 28, 2023 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Gaotu securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

