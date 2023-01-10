Second Front Systems accelerates UK defence market opportunity with investment from GALLOS Technologies

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Second Front Systems (2F) , the public-benefit software company focused on accelerating the delivery of mission-critical software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions to government, announces the strategic $2 million investment from UK-based GALLOS Technologies Limited as a secondary close to its Series A funding round.

This funding will support 2F's entry into the UK market and position its fully managed and compliant DevSecOps platform Game Warden as a software bridge between the two allied nations.

"Our British and American armed forces operate closely from humanitarian assistance to crisis response. Yet, the lack of a common accreditation backbone creates an unacceptable gap between our information systems and operating effectiveness," said Peter Dixon, CEO at Second Front, who as a US Marine served alongside 7th Parachute Regiment Royal Horse Artillery in Afghanistan.

GALLOS' mission is to invest in and co-build companies in critical security technology areas, supporting them to become the next market leaders. By applying its unique insights, network, and capabilities with patient capital, GALLOS provides companies like 2F with an edge in accessing new markets and accelerating their growth.

"Second Front brings the promise of making both the UK defence, and larger still US defence market, addressable to UK SaaS companies," said Dean Jones, co-founder of GALLOS and former UK Special Forces and Royal Marines soldier. "We couldn't be prouder to partner with this fast-growing software company."

The investment builds on 2F's already oversubscribed Series A funding round, which will be used to expand its Game Warden platform's availability to additional environments and across multiple cloud providers. Game Warden is currently delivered on AWS GovCloud with production environments available in Impact Levels 2, 4, and 5.

This move will further position 2F as the market leader in rapidly onboarding cutting-edge SaaS into an increasingly addressable, and now international, public sector market.

About Second Front Systems

Second Front Systems (2F) fast-tracks government access to disruptive, commercially-proven, software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications for national security missions. Leading software providers — ranging from publicly traded defense contractors to startups — and government agencies trust 2F's Game Warden DevSecOps platform and secure cloud hosting environment to accelerate their delivery and harness the cloud revolution at scale. Founded by former U.S. Marines, this public benefit, venture-backed software company is driven by firsthand experience of the dangers outdated technology poses in combat. For more information, visit https://secondfront.com/

About GALLOS

GALLOS Technologies invests in and co-builds early-stage startups in the cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, data analytics, sensors, and autonomous systems (UAVs) sectors. GALLOS supports its investments by bringing unique security, science & technology, and commercial optimisation expertise, underpinned by a highly connected network and patient capital at scale.

GALLOS has assembled a world-class team with decades of Nation State level security experience and deep investment and commercial know-how to provide differentiable value. Key amongst these is our unique view of security which gives GALLOS insight into the technologies which can be brought to bear to help commercial and governmental clients manage the systemic security challenges they face.

Following an oversubscribed capital raise in July 2022, GALLOS is investing in high-potential, early-stage (pre-seed through to Series B) companies where it can apply its advantages to help them achieve greater success.

