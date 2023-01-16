LP First Capital & Trive Capital Announce Formation of Cascade Services, a Family of Home Services Brands

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LP First Capital (Austin, TX) and Trive Capital (Dallas, TX) announced today the formation of Cascade Services, a family of leading brands within the home services industry. The announcement comes in combination with the acquisitions of four established residential HVAC and electrical contractors in Florida, including Mid-Florida Heating and Air, Aztil Air Conditioning, Extreme Air and Electric, and Air Boca .

Cascade Services strives to be the preferred acquirer for family-owned HVAC, plumbing, and electrical business operators

"Cascade Services is quickly becoming the acquirer of choice for residential HVAC, plumbing, and electrical contractors seeking a transition of ownership. We are well positioned to support business owners who desire a capital partner to accelerate growth, as well as those owners who desire a full exit," said Thomas Ince, Managing Director of LP First Capital.

"Cascade Services is fully committed to achieving growth at our underlying family of residential services brands," added Ty Johnson, CEO of Cascade Services. "Accordingly, we are equipped to support contractors with operations, recruiting, marketing, accounting, and procurement, among other mission critical operational tasks."

"At Cascade Services, we appreciate the legacy and reputation that business owners have built over the years at their business, and we desire to preserve that legacy. As such, in most cases Cascade will retain the business name and brand post-transaction, providing continuity for employees, customers and business partners alike," added Logan Lowery, Managing Director of LP First Capital.

Cascade is actively seeking add-on opportunities in the residential HVAC, plumbing and electrical space. If you are interested in learning more or joining the Cascade family of brands, reach out at info@cascadeservices.com or visit www.cascadeservices.com.

About Cascade Services

Cascade Services is a premier residential tri-trade services platform. Cascade was founded to partner with market-leading HVAC, plumbing, and electrical contractors with best-in-class residential service technicians across the Southern United States. Cascade strives to be the preferred acquirer for family-owned business operators, the ideal employer to its team members, and to provide world-class service to its residential customers.

About LP First Capital

LP First Capital is a private investment firm with experience creating super-regional and national platforms by leveraging its expertise in mergers and acquisitions, profit center integration, and team building to drive performance. Headquartered in Austin, TX, LP First Capital maintains an active presence in much of the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest markets as it continues to take interest in building best-in-class businesses within traditionally fragmented industries.

About Trive Capital

Trive Capital is a Dallas, Texas based private equity firm with more than $4 billion of regulatory assets under management. Trive focuses on investing equity and debt in what it sees as strategically viable middle-market companies with the potential for transformational upside through operational improvement. We seek to maximize returns through a hands-on partnership that calls for identifying and implementing value creation ideas.

The Trive team is comprised of seasoned investment professionals who have been involved in over 100 middle-market transactions representing in excess of $6 billion in revenue across Trive's targeted industry sectors and situations.

Contact: info@cascadeservices.com

