WWEX RACING EXPANDS TO LEGEND CARS WITH SPONSORSHIP OF EMILY ARENAS

DALLAS, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In its second season of supporting drivers across motorsports racing, the Worldwide Express family of brands will sponsor 17-year-old Emily Arenas and the No. 3 Legend Car as part of the WWEX Racing program.

One of the fastest-growing segments of motorsports, the INEX U.S. Legend Cars International series runs races across the country at local and professional motorsports tracks including Las Vegas, Atlanta and Charlotte Motor Speedways. Emily races in the Semi-Pro Division for novice-class for drivers aged 16 and older. In 2022 – her first year piloting a Legend car – she garnered eight wins, 17 top-three finishes and nine top-five finishes across 36 races.

"To have a sponsor like Worldwide Express and the WWEX Racing program help me on this journey to achieve my dream is an opportunity I'm beyond blessed to have and grateful for," Emily said. "With their support, I look forward to learning and becoming better as a driver as I contend with a more challenging group of drivers in my second year of racing."

The WWEX Racing program, an initiative of Worldwide Express, GlobalTranz and Unishippers, currently serves as full-season primary partner of Carson Hocevar and the Niece Motorsports No. 42 Chevrolet Silverado in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. As well, the company will provide partnership for NASCAR Cup Series drivers No. 1 Ross Chastain and No. 99 Daniel Suárez, both of Trackhouse Racing, during the 2023 season.

Additionally, the sister brands serve as Official Logistics Partner of NASCAR and Richmond Raceway, where they are the title sponsor of the Worldwide Express 250 for Carrier Appreciation, being held July 29, 2023.

"WWEX Racing has proven to be a complete racing sponsor that is committed to the development of diverse young drivers," said Nick Arenas, Emily's father and owner of 3Gen Motorsports. "They are truly committed to the sport, the advancement of Emily's career and supporting her chasing her dream. The WWEX Racing team are truly great people and a world-class brand that we are honored to be associated with."

Nick, along with his father Gustavo Arenas, longtime business manager of Suárez, founded 3Gen Motorsports in 2022 as a family endeavor, with a particular focus on ensuring Emily and team maintain a focus on integrity, humility, work ethic and academics.

"I've always taken academics very seriously," Emily said. "What I learn in school, I work to apply on the track as a student of the sport, and I hope that can give me a competitive edge."

Emily will take on the first of nearly 40 races this season beginning January 20 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course.

INEX is the third-largest racing sanctioning body behind NASCAR and International Motor Contest Association (IMCA) and was developed in 1995 to promote, organize and sanction Legend Cars in the United States and abroad.

About WWEX Racing and Worldwide Express

Worldwide Express, LLC is a full-service, non-asset-based logistics provider offering more than 115,000 customers access to industry-leading small package, truckload and less-than-truckload shipping solutions. With an annual systemwide revenue approaching $5 billion through a network of company-owned, franchise and agent locations, Worldwide Express, combined with its sister brands GlobalTranz and Unishippers, is the second-largest privately held freight brokerage in the country. As the largest non-retail UPS® Authorized Reseller in the US, the company is a local partner for the global supply chains for shippers of all sizes, from small- to medium-sized businesses to enterprise organizations. This, coupled with a selective portfolio of more than 65 LTL and tens of thousands of truckload carriers, provides clients with an unmatched range of options and flexibility to meet their shipping needs. To learn more about the WWEX Racing program, visit www.wwexracing.com. For media inquiries, contact racing@wwex.com.

About 3Gen Motorsports

3Gen Motorsports, based in Social Circle, GA, is a performance motorsports racing team founded in 2022 by Gustavo and Nick Arenas. The team operates with a focus on family and faith, placing emphasis on academic excellence along racing success. Prior to his retirement Gustavo Arenas' professional background encompassed senior leadership in high-performance computing; he is entering his 15th season as business manager for NASCAR Cup Series driver Daniel Suárez. Nick Arenas has led several successful food and beverage programs for leading national spirits, restaurant and food services brands throughout his career. For the 2023 season, they own and operate one vehicle in the INEX U.S. Legend Cars International series. Follow Emily Arenas on Instagram @EmilyArenas. For more information, contact nick@3genmotorsports.com.

