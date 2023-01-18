For In-Demand Job Seekers, a Poor Recruiting Experience Is a Deal Breaker

BCG and The Network Launch a New Study Based on a Survey of More than 90,000 People from 160 Countries—the World's Largest Survey Dedicated to Exploring Job Seekers' Recruitment Preferences

74% of Respondents Are Approached Multiple Times per Year About Job Opportunities; 39% Are Approached Every Month

68% of Job Seekers Feel That They Are in a Strong Negotiating Position When Looking for a Job

52% Would Refuse an Otherwise Attractive Offer if They Had a Strong Negative Experience During the Recruitment Process

BOSTON, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite a possible economic slowdown, global unemployment rates remain low and employers still feel the impact of the Great Resignation. It's not easy to win over top talent, especially in high-demand fields. Furthermore, most job candidates are aware of their attractiveness to employers, as 74% of employees around the world are approached multiple times per year about new job opportunities—and 39% of those are approached every month. In addition, 68% of job seekers feel that they are in a strong negotiating position when looking for a job, and 69% of candidates expect prospective employers to demonstrate some openness to negotiating conditions after making an initial offer. Only 14% feel that employers hold the reins in job offer negotiations. Confidence is highest among those who work in finance, business, and sales and lowest among manual workers, nonprofit workers, and volunteers.

Boston Consulting Group logo (PRNewsfoto/The Boston Consulting Group) (PRNewswire)

These are among the findings of a new study released today by Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and The Network, a global alliance of recruitment websites. Titled "What Job Seekers Wish Employers Knew," the study is based on a survey of 90,547 respondents from 160 countries—the world's largest survey dedicated to exploring job seekers' recruitment preferences.

The survey reveals that the most coveted candidates are those working in IT, digital, and sales jobs, followed closely by those in hospitality, and transport and logistics. Scientists and teachers receive the fewest offers, likely because of the nondynamic nature of these fields, where tenure and long-term government contracts are common.

"Candidates currently in IT, digital, and other tech fields are what we're calling 'sexy and they know it'— they are frequently approached with job opportunities and therefore believe that they have strong negotiating power," said Orsolya Kovacs-Ondrejkovic, an associate director at BCG and a coauthor of the study. "Employers need to be aware of where candidates are coming from and should adjust their negotiation technique accordingly. With digital superstars, they may not get a second chance, so it's best to start with a strong first offer. With other segments, employers may have more space for discussion. But one thing that seems sure is candidates are less and less likely to simply accept an offer without asking for more."

What Candidates Want

Most respondents (69%) to the survey said that they desire, above all, a stable job with a good work-life balance. This preference is dominant across job roles, regions, and age groups. Career progress at a good company comes second (41%), and working on exciting products, topics, and technologies is third (27%). Hybrid work is still popular, with 54% of respondents favoring that model—but that result represents an unexpected decline in preference from BCG's autumn 2020 survey, in which 65% of respondents said they wanted a hybrid model that included two to four days of remote work per week.

Deal Breakers

People may dream of a steady job with a good work-life balance for the long term, but across regions, candidates who are weighing a concrete job offer usually make the financial package their highest priority, and they identify inadequate salaries and bonuses as the biggest deal breakers (21%). Work-life balance (in accordance with people's long-term vision) ranks second (19%), and job security third (15%).

The survey also looked at respondents by age group. Compensation and work-life balance are generally the two top priorities regardless of cohort, but deal breakers change significantly with age:

Members of the youngest generation of workers care deeply about opportunities for learning and development

Workers who are 30 to 50 years old prioritize job security and flexible work arrangements

Among respondents age 60 or older, appreciation for their work and doing impactful work rank relatively high

Myth Busters

The survey's findings include the revelation that some myths about recruiting are just that—myths. For instance, 52% of respondents would refuse an otherwise attractive job offer if they had a strong negative experience during the recruitment process, and 66% said that a smooth, timely process is the number one way for an employer to stand out during recruitment. Both of these results debunk the myth that if the offer is attractive, the recruitment process doesn't matter.

Additionally, 75% of jobseekers still want to work the traditional five-day workweek, proving false the notion that traditional day jobs are increasingly becoming obsolete, to be replaced by part-time solutions, gigs, and side projects. And while the digital HR market is booming, less than 25% of candidates feel comfortable with AI-led interviews or preparing an introduction video of themselves, and most respondents—even those in digital fields or from younger generations—still prefer in-person application and selection channels.

What Employers Can Do

In the authors' experience, employers can take a number of effective steps to maximize their attractiveness to desirable job candidates. The study provides in-depth details around six key actions to consider when recruiting:

Segment your approach to appeal to different target personas. Reimagine recruitment as a personal journey. Overcome your biases to increase your talent pool. Wield digital tools impactfully but selectively. Get culture fundamentals right. Re-recruit your internal talent.

"Choosing a job is one of the most important personal decisions one can make, with heavy implications on one's life. Therefore, employers can't look at recruitment as just another corporate process. Recruitment should be about providing a positive and inspiring experience, and making a genuine human connection with the candidate," said Kate Kavanagh, co-managing director of The Network, and a coauthor of the study.

Download the study here: https://www.bcg.com/publications/2023/recruitment-recommendations-for-employers

Media Contact:

Eric Gregoire:

+1 617 850 3783

gregoire.eric@bcg.com

About Boston Consulting Group

Boston Consulting Group partners with leaders in business and society to tackle their most important challenges and capture their greatest opportunities. BCG was the pioneer in business strategy when it was founded in 1963. Today, we work closely with clients to embrace a transformational approach aimed at benefiting all stakeholders—empowering organizations to grow, build sustainable competitive advantage, and drive positive societal impact.

Our diverse, global teams bring deep industry and functional expertise and a range of perspectives that question the status quo and spark change. BCG delivers solutions through leading-edge management consulting, technology and design, and corporate and digital ventures. We work in a uniquely collaborative model across the firm and throughout all levels of the client organization, fueled by the goal of helping our clients thrive and enabling them to make the world a better place.

About The Network

The Network is a global alliance of more than 60 leading recruitment websites, committed to finding the best talent in over 140 countries. Founded in 2002, The Network has become the global leader in online recruitment, serving more than 2,000 global corporations. We offer these corporations a single point of contact in their home countries and allow them to work in a single currency and with a single contract— while giving them access to a global workforce. The recruitment websites in The Network attract almost 200 million unique visitors each month. For more information, please visit www.the-network.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Boston Consulting Group (BCG)