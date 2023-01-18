Wavelo recognized as Best New Service of the Year in 2022 Best in Biz Awards

Wavelo recognized as Best New Service of the Year in 2022 Best in Biz Awards

Software provider awarded Silver for modernizing BSS & OSS solutions for telecommunications

TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Wavelo, a modern, cloud-based platform that simplifies OSS and BSS technology management, has been named a Silver winner in Best New Service as part of the 2022 Best in Biz Awards.

Wavelo to propel telecom evolution with purpose-built, event-driven software. (CNW Group/Tucows Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Now in its 12th year, Best in Biz Awards saw fierce competition among more than 700 entries from public and private companies across the U.S. and Canada, with judges highlighting winning companies' visionary leadership and innovative strides in the use of new technologies. Wavelo's Mobile Network Operating System (MONOS) and Internet Service Operating System (ISOS) were recognized for providing faster, modular and scalable solutions for Communication Service Providers (CSPs) globally, allowing clients to focus efforts on improving customer experience and rapid expansion.

"Wavelo's mission is to revolutionize a historically rigid industry with software that is purpose-built to solve the existing disconnect between customer experience and network capabilities," said Justin Reilly, CEO of Wavelo. "We are honored Best in Biz Awards recognized Wavelo as a Best New Service. Our cloud-native, event driven software is the first of its kind and will continue to drive growth and value for operators."

Wavelo sits between a one-size fits all or fully customized approach with a flexible, cloud-based SaaS platform that allows CSPs to seamlessly connect any software they like for orchestration, provisioning, charging, and billing.

Since launching earlier this year, Wavelo is already a proven asset for CSPs, with DISH using Wavelo's platform to drive additional value within its Digital Operator Platform. With Wavelo's ISOS platform, Ting Fiber has automated critical business services and made significant improvements in customer service while reducing operating costs. The platform will enable Ting to accelerate subscriber growth and footprint expansion in 2023 and beyond.

For a full list of gold, silver and bronze winners in Best in Biz Awards 2022, please visit: http://www.bestinbizawards.com/2022-winners.

About Wavelo

Wavelo, a division of Tucows (NASDAQ: TCX, TSX: TC), is a modern, cloud-based platform designed to radically simplify OSS/BSS technology management and improve internet access worldwide. Serving communication service providers globally, Wavelo offers a suite of flexible software to enable mobile and internet access, provisioning, billing, subscriptions, and more. Connecting disparate business and operational systems and seamlessly integrating into operators' existing infrastructure, Wavelo enables operators to keep pace with network innovation and focus on providing a superior customer experience. Learn more at wavelo.com.

About Tucows

Tucows helps connect more people to the benefit of internet access through communications service technology, domain services, and fiber-optic internet infrastructure.

Ting (https://ting.com/internet) delivers fixed fiber Internet access with outstanding customer support. Wavelo (http://wavelo.com) is a telecommunications software suite for service providers that simplifies the management of mobile and internet network access, provisioning, billing and subscription, developer tools, and more. Tucows Domains manages approximately 25 million domain names and millions of value-added services through a global reseller network of over 35,000 web hosts and ISPs. Hover (https://hover.com) makes it easy for individuals and small businesses to manage their domain names and email addresses. More information can be found on Tucows' corporate website (https://tucows.com).

About Best in Biz Awards

Since 2011, Best in Biz Awards has been the only independent business awards program judged by a who's who of prominent reporters and editors from top-tier publications from North America and around the world. Over the years, judges in the prestigious awards program have ranged from Associated Press to the Wall Street Journal and winners have spanned the spectrum, from blue-chip companies that form the bedrock of the global economy to some of the world's most innovative start-ups and nimble local companies. Each year, Best in Biz Awards honors are conferred in two separate programs: North America and International, and in 100 categories, including company, team, executive, product, and CSR, media, PR and other categories. For more information, visit: http://www.bestinbizawards.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tucows Inc.