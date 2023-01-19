InventHelp Inventor Develops Stationary Fuel Extraction Pump (HAD-220)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to extract gasoline and get paid for its value before returning a rental car or trading in a used car," said an inventor, from Jacksonville, Fla., "so I invented the GAS- VAC. My design eliminates the need to lose a full tank of gas and it can be used with all types of vehicles, boats and machinery."

The invention provides an effective way to remove fuel from a gas tank. In doing so, it enables the user to receive monetary value for the removed fuel. As a result, it eliminates the need to trade in, return or sell a vehicle or other equipment with a full gas tank. The invention features a safe and reliable design that is easy to operate so it is ideal for gas stations, vehicle dealerships, marine facilities, airports, salvage yards, etc.

