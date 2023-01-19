SCIENTIFIC INNOVATIONS UNVEILED AT VMX 2023 EQUIP VETERINARY PROFESSIONALS WITH TOOLS THEY NEED TO PROVIDE BETTER HEALTHCARE TO ANIMALS IN 2023

The North American Veterinary Community (NAVC) announces new initiatives and events to benefit the veterinary community in 2023

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The North American Veterinary Community concluded its 40th annual Veterinary Meeting and Expo (VMX 2023) Wednesday, Jan. 18., kicking off the new year with introductions and demonstrations of myriad veterinary healthcare innovations. A record-breaking number of over 28,000 people attended from 78 countries, representing a local economic contribution of $70.8 million.

The more exciting trends this year are non-invasive ways to do surgery, diagnose skin cancer and even understand pain.

Trends in noninvasive procedures to diagnose and treat cancer, heart disease and pain management, microsurgery procedures on pocket-sized animals, new approaches to treating aging as a manageable disease, and the critical role veterinarians play in preparing for and addressing future pandemics and their spillover effect topped the agenda. The 80's-themed conference highlighted the past 40 years of breakthroughs and technologies in the veterinary industry, with celebrity appearances by Kevin Bacon, Cole Hauser, and Lady A. VMX 2023, the world's largest and most comprehensive annual veterinary conference, was held in Orlando from Jan. 14-18 at the Orange County Convention Center.

"The bond between humans and animals has grown tremendously over the past 40 years and animals are not just pets, they are family members," said Gene O'Neill, NAVC CEO. "The reach of the veterinary industry has exponentially expanded over the past four decades and the commitment to providing the very best healthcare to animals of all kinds has been on full display at VMX 2023, from record attendance, education sessions, exhibits and the incredible excitement we see everywhere."

With over 50% more attendees than previous highs, VMX 2023 shattered attendance records, including a record number, over 9,500, first-time attendees. VMX 2023 included more than 1,300 hours of continuing education in both virtual and on-site sessions.

"Over the last 40 years, we have seen tremendous change in the veterinary industry. Animals are not only living longer, they are living better lives. Dogs are living almost twice as long as they did 40 years ago," said Dr. Dana Varble, NAVC Chief Veterinary Officer. "A longer lifespan comes with diseases like cancer, arthritis and diabetes. As we have seen over the course of VMX 2023, there are incredible breakthroughs taking place today with new medications designed specifically for cats, dogs, horses, and other species, as well as new medical devices to improve their healthspan and increase lifespan. The more exciting trends this year are non-invasive ways to do surgery, diagnose skin cancer and even understand pain."

The NAVC also joined with the nationally-recognized DEI program, BLENDVet , to host more than 20 central Florida middle school students for a new Martin Luther King Jr. "Day of Service." The event was designed to increase diversity in the veterinary industry in which only 6.7% of veterinarians are people of color and 1.2% are Black.

"The really exciting thing about the Veterinary Meeting and Expo is that it takes place in January and it really helps veterinarians and veterinary nurses/technicians kick off the year," said Dr. Varble. "We come here, we learn about new technologies, new medications, new methods to treat animals and we take them back to our clinics knowing we have a whole year to introduce these things to our practice. What that really means for pet owners is that we have new ways to help them and their pet live a longer, happier life together."

During VMX 2023, NAVC announced a new sustainability initiative and a new, community-based live event program that focuses on topics and trends of interest in local veterinary communities across the country. These events will aim to tackle different needs of the veterinary industry, including patient treatment and the needs of specific members of the veterinary team.

About the NAVC

The North American Veterinary Community (NAVC) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting and advancing veterinary professionals worldwide. The world's leading provider of veterinary continuing education, the NAVC delivers essential training, tools and resources for veterinary professionals to stay abreast of advances in animal medicine and provide the best medical care for animals everywhere. Through its commitment to innovation and excellence, the NAVC has developed a diverse portfolio of products and services, including educational events, headlined by VMX, the world's largest, most comprehensive continuing education conference and launchpad for new products and innovations within the veterinary industry; a robust digital platform for virtual learning and engagement; the veterinary industry's largest and award-winning portfolio of trade publications; and an advocacy arm which unites the veterinary community and pet lovers. The NAVC was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL. Since 2017, the NAVC has been recognized as one of the Top Workplaces by the Orlando Sentinel. To learn more about the NAVC's products and brands, visit https://navc.com/. To see our schedule of upcoming events, visit https://navc.com/calendar/ .

