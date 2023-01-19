Second Domani Community Coming to Ames

"Domani II" will offer luxury ranch homes and extensive community amenities.

AMES, Iowa, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinnacle Properties proudly announces that a second Domani community is coming to North Ames and is already selling homesites.

Domani II, Courtyards at the Bluffs builds upon the remarkable success of the flagship community, Domani Courtyards, near the ISU Research park. In just over two years, Domani Courtyards has transformed from a simple vision to the most sought-after new home community in Ames.

"Domani II came about due to the overwhelming push from home shoppers wanting the Domani lifestyle located in North Ames," said Keith Ameson, Owner of Pinnacle Properties. "I am so excited that this community is shaping up to be just as desirable as Domani Courtyards. I know home shoppers will feel the same way."

Domani II offers an unparalleled community location within walking distance of Ames Golf & Country Club and just minutes from Prairie Moon Winery, Somerset's bustling shopping and dining and the trails of Ada Hayden Heritage Park. Domani II also offers access to the Gilbert Community School District.

Domani II will feature 50 homesites of Epcon Communities luxury ranch homes designed for single-level living. Each home features a modern farmhouse architectural style and a private garden courtyard. Homebuyers will be able to tailor their new homes with highly personalized finishes.

The community will feature extensive amenities that residents can enjoy with family, friends and neighbors. Domani II's amenities include a well-appointed clubhouse, community pool, fitness center and walking trails.

Landscaping, lawn maintenance and snow removal are handled by the Homeowners' Association, allowing residents to enjoy low-maintenance living and a Lock-and-Leave lifestyle.

Visit EpconCommunities.com/DomaniII to discover more about this exciting new community or to schedule a tour of the fully decorated Domani model home.

About Pinnacle Properties

Founded by Ames resident Keith Arneson, Pinnacle Properties, LLC is an Epcon Communities homebuilder with 20 years of experience building beautiful homes throughout Ames. The locally owned business has built over 200 high-quality homes, townhomes and condominiums, developed over 260 residential lots in Ames and had 13 homes in the HBA Parade of Homes since 2003.

