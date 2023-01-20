Dermatological skincare brand La Roche-Posay brings awareness to the importance of hyaluronic acid for skin barrier repair

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dermatologist-recommended skincare brand La Roche-Posay celebrates its second annual National Hyaluronic Acid Day on January 21st. The brand proclaimed this day to inform consumers of the many hydrating and anti-aging benefits of hyaluronic acid and educate on proper usage. Today, La Roche-Posay aims to bring awareness to the importance of hyaluronic acid for skin barrier repair.

Hyaluronic acid is a popular ingredient recommended by dermatologists, but only 35% of skincare users know how the ingredient can help address skin concerns.1 Hyaluronic acid is championed for its many benefits including increased hydration and elasticity, visibly plumped skin, and reduced fine lines. It's a gentle, non-irritating ingredient suitable for sensitive skin that can be easily incorporated into skincare routines.

It is also a critical component of skin barrier repair, a trending skincare topic with search interest growing 57% in the past year2. The skin is the largest organ and the body's first defense against external aggressors. As we mature, hyaluronic acid, a natural humectant found in skin, depletes. If this natural protective barrier is compromised, skin is vulnerable to dehydration and is less able to fend off aggressors which often leads to physical symptoms such as premature aging. Hyaluronic acid heals skin barrier damage by creating an invisible surface barrier on skin to replenish and lock in essential moisture.

La Roche-Posay's Hyalu B5 Serum is the brand's best-selling hyaluronic acid serum product, combining the ultra-moisturizing properties of hyaluronic acid with the nourishing and skin-renewing ingredients of Vitamin B5 and Madecassoside which further aid in skin barrier repair. The serum is an affordable dermatologist-tested product that can be layered with other serums and moisturizer for optimal anti-aging benefits. Hyaluronic acid acts like a sponge holding vast amounts of water in the skin, so the Hyalu B5 Serum is best paired with La Roche-Posay's Thermal Spring Water Face Mist. The result is ultra-hydrated, rejuvenated, healthy skin.

La-Roche-Posay has a strict formulation charter that goes beyond international cosmetic regulations. Hyalu B5 Serum has undergone rigorous consumer and clinical testing across and all skin types. The hydrating serum demonstrated the ability to reduce fine lines, and plump, and deeply hydrate the skin.

FORMULATION CHARTER: La Roche-Posay products are developed using a strict formulation charter with a minimal number of ingredients. Every product undergoes stringent clinical testing for efficacy and safety.

Oil-free

Paraben-free

Fragrance-free

Non-comedogenic

Dermatologist tested for safety

Sensitive skin tested

Allergy tested

La Roche-Posay will celebrate National Hyaluronic Acid Day every year on January 21. To honor the holiday, the brand is offering 20% off on orders of $65 or more on www.laroche-posay.us starting January 21 through January 22 using code LOVEHA.

La Roche-Posay Hyalu B5 Serum has a suggested retail price of $33.99 and can be purchased at select CVS, Walgreens, Target and Ulta stores and can be purchased online at www.laroche-posay.us, Amazon, LovelySkin, Dermstore, Skinstore and Skincarerx.

About LA ROCHE-POSAY

Recommended by 90,000 dermatologists worldwidei, La Roche-Posay's mission is to offer life-changing dermatological skincare. Created by a French pharmacist in 1975, the brand is now available in over 60 countries. It offers a unique range of daily skincare developed for every skin type to address various skin concerns and complement prescription treatments. At the center of the brand is the exclusive selenium-rich La Roche-Posay Thermal Spring Water, a core ingredient in its skincare formulas known for its soothing and antioxidant properties that is sourced from its Thermal Center in France, the first Dermatology Center in Europe. The products are developed using a strict safety and formulation charter with a minimal number of ingredients and are formulated at optimal concentrations. Additionally, La Roche-Posay products undergo stringent clinical testing for efficacy and safety with over 750+ studies and 25 years of extensive research, even on sensitive skin. The key La Roche-Posay product ranges are: Lipikar (dry skin), Anthelios (photoprotection), Effaclar (acne) and Toleriane (sensitive skin).

For additional information about La Roche-Posay, visit www.laroche-posay.us and follow La Roche-Posay USA on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @LaRochePosayUSA

