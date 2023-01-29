Loungewear Brand Ekouaer to Launch Valentine's Day Campaign

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ekouaer ("the Company"), a leading loungewear brand known for its high-quality nightgown and pajama sets, is set to launch its Valentine's Day campaign on online retailer Amazon and its brand site, as the Company continues to give back to the community while gaining popularity among casual wear lovers around the world.

between Feb. 1 and Mar. 17 , consumers will be able to obtain a large number of discounts on During the period, consumers will be able to obtain a large number of discounts on Ekouaer's store and on the brand's official site (use code: Ekouaer001).

Founded in 2015, Ekouaer was launched by a group of leisure life lovers and started out making its first-line pajamas. The brand quickly rose to fame with its comfortable product lineups and sold more than 10 million pieces worldwide in the second year.

With a goal of making the most skin-friendly and comfortable casual wear, Ekouaer is committed to making clothes for those who love themselves and desire freedom with affordable prices that can bring people ease and relaxation during leisure time. Grown to a position as today's leading online casual wear brand, Ekouaer believes that comfort and softness are essential to every piece of its casual wear products, and it strives to create high-quality clothes that "feel like hugs."

As Ekouaer continues developing its clothing offerings by upgrading its textile techniques and design, its products have won over consumers who fancy pajamas with exceptional softness, so much so that Ekouaer's pajamas lineups have become one of the top 10 brands in the pajama category on Amazon.

In a bid to better serve its customers, Ekouaer has come up with a slogan — "Define Your Comfort" — based on its mission and the results of market research. Among all the comments and feedback from the brand's customers, "comfort" was a keyword that was mentioned the most, and "comfy" related words were also ranked high across the internet in the house wear category, reflecting consumers' preference for casual wear, according to data from a market report.

Such market data comes in line with Ekouaer's goal of making the most comfortable casual wear. Some of the best-sellers among all the Company's lineups include: Nightshirt Short Sleeve Button Down Nightgown , Silk Sleepwear Lingerie and Shorts Set , and Waffle Knit Pajama Sets with Long Sleeve Top and Shorts .

In anticipation of the growing demand for casual wear for the upcoming Valentine's Day, Ekouaer has also put together a collection of house wear that can facilitate a smooth Valentine's Day celebration for its customers.

With Ekouaer's rise in popularity, its products are also gaining traction on social media. A number of influencers, who have millions of followers on TikTok, Instagram and YouTube, have shared their experience wearing the brand's products with their fans.

Marta (@martamie), a fashion influencer who has 6.9 million followers on TikTok, frequently wears Ekouaer's casual wear products. Mak (@LifewithMak), a YouTuber with 1.6 million subscribers, has also showed her love for the brand's sleep wear.

For more information about Ekouaer, please visit: www.ekouaer.com , https://amzn.to/3GWqkWl or connect with us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Ekouaer and Instagram https://www.instagram.com/ekouaerofficial/

