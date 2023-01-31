OCEANIA CRUISES WELCOMES ALLURA TO ITS ACCLAIMED FLEET

Setting Sail in 2025, Vista's Sister Ship is the Line's Second Allura Class Ship

MIAMI, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oceania Cruises , the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line, introduces Allura today, naming the second 1,200-guest Allura Class ship. Debuting in 2025, Allura is the eighth vessel for the line and will be the sister ship to Vista, which sets sail in May 2023.

Allura (PRNewswire)

Named to reflect the excitement of starting an immersive new journey, Allura will entice guests to discover some of the world's most captivating locations, enjoying the freedom of exploration while sailing the open seas. Allura represents the eternal call of the mysterious and the unknown. The luxurious new vessel will bring travelers a world of enchantment where new adventures, familiar faces, off-the-beaten-path destinations and more await.

"At Oceania Cruises, we are always looking for ways to evolve, elevate and modernize our offerings to continuously surprise and delight our discerning guests as they enjoy immersive new experiences," said Frank A. Del Rio, President of Oceania Cruises. "We are thrilled with the incredible demand we have witnessed for Allura's sister ship, Vista, with her 2023 maiden season already sold out, and we know Allura will be equally as popular with our guests.

The arrival of any new ship is the ideal time to look closely at what we offer travelers. As we prepare to welcome Allura to the family, we have already started planning exciting new elements to be added across the fleet."

In true Oceania Cruises style, Allura will serve The Finest Cuisine at Sea, boast exceptionally personalized service with warm and welcoming staff, and feature captivating residential furnishings and decor as she sails a variety of destination-rich itineraries. Measuring approximately 67,000 tons, Allura will accommodate 1,200 guests and be staffed by 800 officers and crew, offering industry-leading space and staff-to-guest ratios.

Allura highlights include an array of inventive new dining experiences including Ember, an upscale signature restaurant serving reimagined American classics, and Aquamar Kitchen, both debuting on Vista in May, as well as the largest standard staterooms and a new Chef's Studio.

Currently under construction by renowned shipbuilder Fincantieri S.p.A. in Italy, the all-veranda vessel will sail her maiden voyage in spring 2025.

Details of Allura's inaugural season, which will feature an intriguing array of marquee and boutique destinations across Europe and the Americas, will be revealed this spring before going on sale in the summer.

Del Rio added, "Allura's inaugural journeys are designed to appeal to all global travelers, whether they revel in the joy that comes with reconnecting with favorite destinations or are excited to discover new places and sights for the very first time."

For additional information on Oceania Cruises' small-ship luxury product, exquisitely crafted cuisine and expertly curated travel experiences, visit OceaniaCruises.com, call 855-OCEANIA or speak with a professional travel advisor.

About Oceania Cruises

Oceania Cruises is the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line. The line's seven small, luxurious ships carry a maximum of 1,238 guests and feature the finest cuisine at sea and destination-rich itineraries that span the globe. Expertly curated travel experiences aboard the designer-inspired, small ships call on more than 600 marquee and boutique ports in more than 100 countries on 7 continents on voyages that range from 7 to more than 200 days. The brand has a second 1,200-guest newbuild, Allura, on order for delivery in 2025. With headquarters in Miami, Oceania Cruises is owned by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., a diversified cruise operator of leading global cruise brands which include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

About Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) is a leading global cruise company which operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. With a combined fleet of 29 ships with over 60,000 berths, these brands offer itineraries to more than 500 destinations worldwide. The Company has eight additional ships scheduled for delivery through 2027, comprising of over 20,000 berths.

Allura Grand Staircase (PRNewswire)

Oceania Cruises Logo (PRNewswire)

