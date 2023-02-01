LG OUTFITS 2023 'NEW AMERICAN HOME' WITH SMART TECH INNOVATIONS

NAHB Selects LG HVAC Solutions, Home Appliances and Consumer Electronics for Official IBS 2023 Net-Zero Showcase Home

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative home appliances, HVAC solutions and consumer electronics from LG Electronics are delivering high performance, unparalleled home connectivity, enhanced convenience and energy efficiency to The New American Home® (TNAH), official show home of the 2023 NAHB International Builders' Show® (IBS). The National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) chose LG as Platinum Partner for this year's featured "Net Zero" home in the Nevada desert outside of Las Vegas.

Built and designed by Michael Gardner, principal of Luxus Design Build/Studio g Architecture, TNAH is a desert-contemporary masterpiece located in the upscale luxury home community of Ascaya in Henderson, Nevada.Image Credit: Joel Gamble/ Klassick vizion studios (PRNewswire)

Built and designed by Michael Gardner, principal of Luxus Design Build/Studio g Architecture, TNAH is a desert-contemporary masterpiece located in the upscale luxury home community of Ascaya in Henderson, Nevada. The exhibition home presents two-levels with a chef's kitchen, spa, game room, private office, outdoor fire features and a roof deck designed to capture Las Vegas and the scenic views of the mountain range. This contemporary home marks the 40th edition of this showcase and delivers yet another example of how the program continues to be on the cutting-edge of innovation and energy efficiency. With 7,575 total square feet of living space, the two-story property includes four bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a two-car garage, flex/exercise area, home office, indoor-outdoor living features, pool courtyard, a gas fireplace, numerous ultra-energy-efficiency elements, net-zero features, astonishing fire features and a luxurious outdoor kitchen.

As the official show home of IBS, TNAH 2023 is a symbol of energy efficiency and innovation/ The Luxus Design Build team worked with their building partners to produce a home that incorporates energy and material-saving strategies from design through construction, showcasing how any home can be transformed into a high-performance, high-tech space when integrating the latest building techniques and product innovations to reduce energy consumption, increase efficiency and enhance daily life.

The home is expected to earn the highest marks for energy efficiency and performance, including the lofty goal of becoming one of the most energy efficient in the state of Nevada, if not the entire country, according to Travis Holden, project manager for Luxus Design Build.

According to Drew Smith, energy consultant, National Green Building Standard (NGBS) Master Verifier for the project and COO of Two Trails, Inc., "This year's home is one of the most efficient in IBS show home program history and boasts an impressive negative 15 (-15) rating on the HERS (Home Energy Rating Score) Index, the industry standard by which a home's energy efficiency is measured; by point of comparison, a home built to code scores a HERS Index rating of 100, while a net zero energy home scores zero - making this year's project incredibly efficient. This level of efficiency would have been very difficult without the incorporation of LG's highly efficient portfolio of ENERGY STAR® appliances and VRF (Variable Refrigerant Flow) HVAC technology," said Smith. TNAH's noteworthy environmental distinctions include National Green Building Standard "Emerald" certification, ENERGY STAR building certification, EPA's Indoor airPLUS certification and Zero Energy Ready status from the Department of Energy.

Advanced Air Conditioning Heat Pump Technologies for Efficient Indoor Comfort and Control

TNAH features advanced heat pump HVAC systems and controls from LG Air Conditioning Technologies USA that complement the home's unique design characteristics. Two energy efficient LG Multi V™ S® 5-ton Heat Recovery outdoor units are connected to multiple LG Vertical Air Handler units, which feature LG inverter technology and offer discrete and flexible installation. They effortlessly enhance the high-end design of the home while ensuring homeowner comfort in all seasons. LG Art Cool ™ Mirror duct-free systems within the home feature sleek, mirror-finished indoor units. Wall indoor units are a great option where ducting is hard to route, and with minimal clearance around the unit, they provide flexible installation options, while producing low sound and air louver adjustability. These customizable home comfort solutions are easily controlled via wall-mounted smart thermostats or with a smartphone using the LG ThinQ™ app.

Convenience and Design from Smart Home Appliances for a Better Life at Home

Smart LG appliances in TNAH 2023 deliver added convenience with advanced technologies and come equipped with elevated design and sleek styling packages. A number of home appliance innovations from the LG Builder division are featured, including:

LG Styler Steam Closet (model S3MFBN ): Located in the owner's suite closet on the second floor are two LG Stylers that refresh, deodorize and sanitize with the gentle power of steam – no chemicals needed. This product features room for three hangers and an additional pants hanger in the door for perfect creases – no plumbing required. (model): Located in the owner's suite closet on the second floor are two LG Stylers that refresh, deodorize and sanitize with the gentle power of steam – no chemicals needed. This product features room for three hangers and an additional pants hanger in the door for perfect creases – no plumbing required.

LG TurboWash Washer and Dryer (models WM4500HBA and DLEX4500B): Located in the laundry room on the second level of the home are dual laundry systems including the ENERGY STAR® certified TurboWash front-load washer that delivers a complete clean in just 30 minutes1 while the dryer uses TrueSteam™ to instantly refresh fabrics. Also, with the LG ThinQ app, homeowners can start and stop wash cycles remotely, get notifications when laundry is done and receive helpful reminders about scheduled maintenance. (modelsand): Located in the laundry room on the second level of the home are dual laundry systems including the ENERGY STARcertified TurboWash front-load washer that delivers a complete clean in just 30 minuteswhile the dryer uses TrueSteam™ to instantly refresh fabrics. Also, with the LG ThinQ app, homeowners can start and stop wash cycles remotely, get notifications when laundry is done and receive helpful reminders about scheduled maintenance.

Additionally, the chef's kitchen designed for five-star cooking and entertainment features built-in appliances – advanced pro-style rangetops, wall ovens, column refrigerators, undercounter refrigerators, wine refrigerators and more – from LG's fast-growing luxury brand, Signature Kitchen Suite. (See separate news release.)

Immersive Home Entertainment Experience from Smart 4K OLED TVs

Bringing an immersive home entertainment experience to TNAH are OLED TVs from LG Electronics, selected by the NAHB and the home designers as exclusive consumer electronics partner. Known throughout the industry as the pinnacle of premium television technology, LG OLED TVs offer perfect black and vibrant color for impressive picture quality. TNAH features the 97-inch OLED G2 series TV in the home's impressive game room with an awe-inspiring 97-inch diagonal screen that leverages LG's self-lit OLED technology to deliver immersive viewing experiences on a grand scale. The 97-inch G2 series model also incorporates LG's flush-to-the-wall Gallery Design, offering a seamless, integrated look that will instantly elevate any space. LG OLED Gallery TVs are featured within the residence with an impressive 83-inch model in the main living room and a 65-inch model integrated in the primary suite sitting area. Additional LG 4K TVs are included within each bedroom.

Visitors to IBS are invited to tour the home free of charge between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., Jan. 31 - Feb. 2. Complimentary shuttle buses will depart every half hour from the Las Vegas Convention Center. For more information, visit www.TNAH.com.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $68 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, energy solutions and vehicle components. LG is 2022 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence. The company's commitment to environmental sustainability and its "Life's Good" marketing theme encompass how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. www.LG.com.

About The New American Home

The New American Home® (TNAH) is the official show home of the annual NAHB International Builders' Show® . It showcases industry best practices, innovative design concepts, state-of-the-art products and the latest construction techniques. Each year, a new home is unveiled to demonstrate the most noteworthy advancements in home building, allowing industry professionals to glean new ideas that they can replicate within other housing projects. A principal goal of the program is to maximize housing performance and energy efficiency. Each home incorporates elements from the NAHB Green Building Standard and embodies only the highest levels of quality, safety, aesthetics, and sustainability.

