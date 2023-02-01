MAA REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2022 RESULTS

GERMANTOWN, Tenn., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc., or MAA (NYSE: MAA), today announced operating results for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

MAA logo. (PRNewsFoto/MAA) (PRNewswire)

Fourth Quarter 2022 Operating Results

Three months ended

December 31,



Year ended December 31,





2022



2021



2022



2021

Earnings per common share - diluted

$ 1.67



$ 1.60



$ 5.48



$ 4.61



























Funds from operations (FFO) per Share - diluted

$ 2.12



$ 2.01



$ 8.20



$ 7.20



























Core FFO per Share - diluted

$ 2.32



$ 1.90



$ 8.50



$ 7.01



A reconciliation of FFO and Core FFO to Net income available for MAA common shareholders, and discussion of the components of FFO and Core FFO, can be found later in this release. FFO per Share – diluted and Core FFO per Share – diluted include diluted common shares and units.

Eric Bolton, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "We closed 2022 with better than expected results and carry good momentum into the new year. As the broader economy adjusts to a higher interest rate environment, we believe that MAA is well positioned to capture another year of solid performance from our existing portfolio. Supported by a strong balance sheet, the company is also in position to capture new growth opportunities that we believe are likely to emerge."

Highlights

During the fourth quarter of 2022, MAA's Same Store Portfolio produced increases in property revenues, operating expenses and Net Operating Income (NOI) of 13.6%, 7.9% and 16.8%, respectively, as compared to the same period in the prior year.

During the fourth quarter of 2022, MAA closed on the disposition of a 396-unit multifamily community in Maryland and a 288-unit multifamily community in the Austin, Texas market for combined gross proceeds of $157.7 million generating a gain on sale of depreciable real estate assets of $82.8 million .

As of the end of the fourth quarter of 2022, MAA had six communities under development, representing 2,310 units once complete, with a projected total cost of $728.7 million and an estimated $437.0 million remaining to be funded.

During the fourth quarter of 2022, MAA completed the construction of MAA Windmill Hill, a multifamily development community located in the Austin, Texas market and commenced development of multifamily communities MAA Breakwater located in the Tampa, Florida market and MAA Nixie located in the Raleigh/Durham, North Carolina market.

During the fourth quarter of 2022, MAA closed on the pre-purchase of a multifamily community located in the Charlotte, North Carolina market with development expected to begin in the second half of 2023.

As of the end of the fourth quarter of 2022, MAA had a recently completed development community and a recently acquired community in lease-up. One community is expected to stabilize in the second quarter of 2023 and one in the fourth quarter of 2023.

During the fourth quarter of 2022, MAA completed the lease-up of MAA Westglenn, located in the Denver, Colorado market, MAA Park Point, located in the Houston, Texas market and MAA Robinson located in the Orlando, Florida market.

MAA completed the redevelopment of 1,327 apartment homes during the fourth quarter of 2022, capturing average rental rate increases of approximately 10% above non-renovated units.

MAA's balance sheet remains strong with a historically low Net Debt/Adjusted EBITDA re ratio of 3.71x and $1.3 billion of combined cash and available capacity under MAALP's unsecured revolving credit facility as of December 31, 2022 .

Subsequent to the end of the fourth quarter of 2022, MAA settled its forward sale agreements with respect to a total of 1.1 million shares of its common stock for net proceeds of approximately $204 million .

Same Store Portfolio Operating Results

To ensure comparable reporting with prior periods, the Same Store Portfolio includes properties that were owned by MAA and stabilized at the beginning of the previous year.

Same Store Portfolio results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 as compared to the same periods in the prior year are summarized below:





Three months ended December 31, 2022 vs. 2021

Twelve months ended December 31, 2022 vs. 2021



Revenues

Expenses (1)

NOI

Average Effective

Rent per Unit

Revenues

Expenses (2)

NOI

Average Effective

Rent per Unit Same Store Operating Growth

13.6 %

7.9 %

16.8 %

14.9 %

13.5 %

7.6 %

17.1 %

14.6 %





(1) Excludes $0.2 million in storm-related expenses related to hurricanes that are recorded in Non-Same Store operating expenses. (2) Excludes $1.8 million in storm-related expenses related to hurricanes that are recorded in Non-Same Store operating expenses.

A reconciliation of NOI, including Same Store NOI, to Net income available for MAA common shareholders, and discussion of the components of NOI, can be found later in this release.

Same Store Portfolio operating statistics for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 are summarized below:





Three months ended December 31, 2022

Twelve months ended December 31, 2022

December 31, 2022



Average Effective

Rent per Unit



Average

Physical

Occupancy

Average Effective

Rent per Unit



Average

Physical

Occupancy

Resident Turnover Same Store Operating Statistics

$ 1,646



95.6 %

$ 1,565



95.7 %

46.1 %

Same Store Portfolio lease pricing for leases effective during the fourth quarter of 2022, as compared to the prior lease, increased 2.2% for leases to new move-in residents, reflecting typically slower seasonal leasing volumes, and increased 10.1% for renewing leases, which produced an increase of 5.7% for both new and renewing leases on a blended basis. The rent-to-resident-income relationship for new leases signed during the fourth quarter of 2022 remained consistent with recent trends in the range of 22%.

Same Store Portfolio lease pricing for leases effective during the year ended December 31, 2022, as compared to the prior lease, increased 13.0% for leases to new move-in residents and increased 14.8% for renewing leases, which produced an increase of 13.9% for both new and renewing leases on a blended basis.

Acquisition and Disposition Activity

During the fourth quarter of 2022, MAA closed on the pre-purchase of a multifamily community, Alta 10th, located in the Charlotte, North Carolina market. The community will be developed through a joint venture with a local developer. Approximately $10 million has been funded as of December 31, 2022, primarily related to land, with development expected to begin in the second half of 2023. During the fourth quarter of 2022, MAA also acquired a six acre land parcel in the Raleigh, North Carolina market for approximately $9 million and started development of MAA Nixie on the property. MAA expects to begin multifamily development projects on four to six land parcels currently owned or under contract over the next 18 to 24 months.

During the fourth quarter of 2022, MAA closed on the disposition of a 396-unit multifamily community in Maryland and a 288-unit multifamily community in the Austin, Texas market for combined gross proceeds of $157.7 million, resulting in a combined gain on the sale of depreciable real estate assets of $82.8 million.

Development and Lease-up Activity

A summary of MAA's development communities under construction as of the end of the fourth quarter of 2022 is set forth below (dollars in thousands):







Units as of



Development Costs as of



Expected Project

Total



December 31, 2022



December 31, 2022



Completions By Year

Development





















Expected



Spend



Expected







Projects



Total



Delivered



Leased



Total



to Date



Remaining



2023



2024



2025



6





2,310





—





—



$ 728,700



$ 291,699



$ 437,001





2





2





2



The expected average stabilized NOI yield on these communities is 5.6%. During the fourth quarter of 2022, MAA funded $67.0 million of costs for current and planned projects, including predevelopment activities.

A summary of the total units, cost and the average physical occupancy of MAA's lease-up communities as of the end of the fourth quarter of 2022 is set forth below (dollars in thousands):

Total



As of December 31, 2022

Lease-Up



Total



Physical



Spend

Projects (1)



Units



Occupancy



to Date



2





694





74.6 %

$ 198,128







(1) Both lease-up projects are expected to stabilize in 2023.

Property Redevelopment and Repositioning Activity

A summary of MAA's interior redevelopment program and Smart Home technology initiative as of the end of the fourth quarter of 2022 is set forth below:





As of December 31, 2022







Units



Units



Average Cost



Increase in Average







Completed



Completed



per Unit



Effective Rent per Unit







QTD



YTD



YTD



YTD



Redevelopment



1,327





6,574



$ 6,109



$ 133































Smart Home



2,921





24,029



$ 1,535



$ 25

(1)





(1) Projected increase upon lease renewal, opt in or unit turnover.

As of December 31, 2022, MAA had completed installation of the Smart Home technology (unit entry locks, mobile control of lights and thermostat and leak monitoring) in over 71,000 units across its apartment community portfolio since the initiative began during the first quarter of 2019.

During the fourth quarter of 2022, MAA continued its property repositioning program to upgrade and reposition the amenity and common areas at select apartment communities. The program includes targeted plans to move all units at the properties to higher rents that are expected to deliver yields on cost averaging 8%. During the year ended December 31, 2022, work continued on properties selected for this program in 2021. For the year ended December 31, 2022, MAA spent $19.3 million on this program capturing yields on cost averaging approximately 17% between completed projects and those current projects where properties have begun repricing units to higher rents.

Capital Expenditures

A summary of MAA's capital expenditures and Funds Available for Distribution (FAD) for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 is set forth below (dollars in millions, except per Share data):





Three months ended

December 31,



Year ended December 31,





2022



2021



2022



2021

Core FFO

$ 274.7



$ 225.2



$ 1,008.2



$ 830.6

Recurring capital expenditures



(13.9)





(19.3)





(98.2)





(81.1)

Core adjusted FFO (Core AFFO)



260.8





205.9





910.0





749.5

Redevelopment, revenue enhancing, commercial and other capital

expenditures



(61.9)





(39.1)





(194.9)





(154.0)

FAD

$ 198.9



$ 166.8



$ 715.1



$ 595.5



























Core FFO per Share - diluted

$ 2.32



$ 1.90



$ 8.50



$ 7.01

Core AFFO per Share - diluted

$ 2.20



$ 1.74



$ 7.67



$ 6.32



A reconciliation of FFO, Core FFO, Core AFFO and FAD to Net income available for MAA common shareholders, and discussion of the components of FFO, Core FFO, Core AFFO and FAD, can be found later in this release.

Balance Sheet and Financing Activities

As of December 31, 2022, MAA had $1.3 billion of combined cash and available capacity under MAALP's unsecured revolving credit facility.

Dividends and distributions paid on shares of common stock and noncontrolling interests during the fourth quarter of 2022 were $148.3 million, as compared to $121.5 million for the same period in the prior year.

In January 2023, MAA physically settled its two forward sale agreements with respect to a total of 1.1 million shares of its common stock and received net proceeds of approximately $204 million.

Balance sheet highlights as of December 31, 2022 are summarized below (dollars in billions):

Total debt to adjusted

total assets (1)

Net Debt/Adjusted

EBITDAre (2)

Total debt

outstanding



Average effective

interest rate

Fixed rate debt as a %

of total debt

Total debt average

years to maturity

28.4 %

3.71x

$ 4.4



3.4 %

99.5 %



7.9







(1) As defined in the covenants for the bonds issued by MAALP. (2) Adjusted EBITDAre is calculated for the trailing twelve month period ended December 31, 2022.

A reconciliation of Net Debt to Unsecured notes payable and Secured notes payable and a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDAre to Net income, along with discussion of the components of Net Debt and Adjusted EBITDAre, can be found later in this release.

ESG

As of the end of 2022, MAA's corporate initiatives have led to significant progress in key social and environmental performance areas. We have achieved a 21.9% reduction in energy use intensity and a 30.8% reduction in GHG emissions intensity from our 2018 baseline, meeting our goal seven years before our original 2028 target, and we believe we are on track to achieve the same in indoor water use intensity. Additionally, we have updated 35% of our portfolio to maximize energy efficiency and now have 25 green-certified communities, with more in the pipeline.

We also have a number of community engagement efforts underway and have reported our progress through our annual Corporate Sustainability Report, CDP disclosure, and GRESB assessment, the latter of which we have now improved year over year since our first submission in 2020. We will continue to focus on deepening engagement, establishing new targets, and building an integrated pathway for ESG, which is an integral component of our continued resiliency and creates a positive impact for our residents, associates, and investors.

116th Consecutive Quarterly Common Dividend Declared

MAA declared its 116th consecutive quarterly common dividend, which was paid on January 31, 2023 to holders of record on January 13, 2023. The current annual dividend rate is $5.60 per common share, an increase of 12% from the immediately prior rate. The timing and amount of future dividends will depend on actual cash flows from operations, MAA's financial condition, capital requirements, the annual distribution requirements under the REIT provisions of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 and other factors as MAA's Board of Directors deems relevant. MAA's Board of Directors may modify the dividend policy from time to time.

2023 Earnings and Same Store Portfolio Guidance

MAA is providing initial 2023 guidance for Net income per diluted common share, Core FFO per Share and Core AFFO per Share, along with its expectations for growth of Property revenue, Property operating expense and NOI for the Same Store Portfolio in 2023. MAA expects to update its 2023 Net income per diluted common share, Core FFO per Share and Core AFFO per Share guidance on a quarterly basis.

FFO, Core FFO and Core AFFO are non-GAAP financial measures. Acquisition and disposition activity materially affects depreciation and capital gains or losses, which combined, generally represent the majority of the difference between Net income available for common shareholders and FFO. As discussed in the definitions of non-GAAP financial measures found later in this release, MAA's definition of FFO is in accordance with the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts', or NAREIT's, definition, and Core FFO represents FFO further adjusted for items that are not considered part of MAA's core business operations. MAA believes that Core FFO is helpful in understanding operating performance in that Core FFO excludes not only depreciation expense of real estate assets and certain other non-routine items, but it also excludes certain items that by their nature are not comparable over periods and therefore tend to obscure actual operating performance.

2023 Guidance



Earnings:

Full Year 2023 Earnings per common share - diluted

$5.97 to $6.37 Core FFO per Share - diluted

$8.88 to $9.28 Core AFFO per Share - diluted

$7.96 to $8.36





MAA Same Store Portfolio:



Property revenue growth

5.25% to 7.25% Property operating expense growth

5.15% to 7.15% NOI growth

5.30% to 7.30%

MAA expects Core FFO for the first quarter of 2023 to be in the range of $2.14 to $2.30 per Share, or $2.22 per Share at the midpoint. MAA does not forecast Net income per diluted common share on a quarterly basis as MAA generally cannot predict the timing of forecasted acquisition and disposition activity within a particular quarter (rather than during the course of the full year). Additional details and guidance items are provided in the Supplemental Data to this release.

Supplemental Material and Conference Call

Supplemental data to this release can be found on the "For Investors" page of the MAA website at www.maac.com. MAA will host a conference call to further discuss fourth quarter results on February 2, 2023, at 9:00 AM Central Time. The conference call-in number is 877-830-2598. You may also join the live webcast of the conference call by accessing the "For Investors" page of the MAA website at www.maac.com. MAA's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) are filed under the registrant names of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. and Mid-America Apartments, L.P.

About MAA

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, MAA had ownership interest in 101,986 apartment units, including communities currently in development, across 16 states and the District of Columbia. For further details, please visit the MAA website at www.maac.com or contact Investor Relations at investor.relations@maac.com, or via mail at MAA, 6815 Poplar Ave., Suite 500, Germantown, TN 38138, Attn: Investor Relations.

Forward-Looking Statements

Sections of this release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to our expectations for future periods. Forward-looking statements do not discuss historical fact, but instead include statements related to expectations, projections, intentions or other items related to the future. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding expected operating performance and results, property stabilizations, property acquisition and disposition activity, joint venture activity, development and renovation activity and other capital expenditures, and capital raising and financing activity, as well as lease pricing, revenue and expense growth, occupancy, interest rate and other economic expectations. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "forecasts," "projects," "assumes," "will," "may," "could," "should," "budget," "target," "outlook," "proforma," "opportunity," "guidance" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, as described below, which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results of operations, financial conditions or plans expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore such forward-looking statements included in this release may not prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the results or conditions described in such statements or our objectives and plans will be achieved.

The following factors, among others, could cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements:

inability to generate sufficient cash flows due to unfavorable economic and market conditions, changes in supply and/or demand, competition, uninsured losses, changes in tax and housing laws, or other factors;

exposure to risks inherent in investments in a single industry and sector;

adverse changes in real estate markets, including, but not limited to, the extent of future demand for multifamily units in our significant markets, barriers of entry into new markets which we may seek to enter in the future, limitations on our ability to increase or collect rental rates, competition, our ability to identify and consummate attractive acquisitions or development projects on favorable terms, our ability to consummate any planned dispositions in a timely manner on acceptable terms, and our ability to reinvest sale proceeds in a manner that generates favorable returns;

failure of development communities to be completed within budget and on a timely basis, if at all, to lease-up as anticipated or to achieve anticipated results;

unexpected capital needs;

material changes in operating costs, including real estate taxes, utilities and insurance costs, due to inflation and other factors;

inability to obtain appropriate insurance coverage at reasonable rates, or at all, or losses from catastrophes in excess of our insurance coverage;

ability to obtain financing at favorable rates, if at all, or refinance existing debt as it matures;

level and volatility of interest or capitalization rates or capital market conditions;

the effect of any rating agency actions on the cost and availability of new debt financing;

significant change in the mortgage financing market or other factors that would cause single-family housing or other alternative housing options, either as an owned or rental product, to become a more significant competitive product;

ability to continue to satisfy complex rules in order to maintain our status as a REIT for federal income tax purposes, the ability of MAALP to satisfy the rules to maintain its status as a partnership for federal income tax purposes, the ability of our taxable REIT subsidiaries to maintain their status as such for federal income tax purposes, and our ability and the ability of our subsidiaries to operate effectively within the limitations imposed by these rules;

inability to attract and retain qualified personnel;

cyber liability or potential liability for breaches of our or our service providers' information technology systems, or business operations disruptions;

potential liability for environmental contamination;

changes in the legal requirements we are subject to, or the imposition of new legal requirements, that adversely affect our operations;

extreme weather and natural disasters;

disease outbreaks and other public health events, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, and measures that are taken by federal, state, and local governmental authorities in response to such outbreaks and events;

impact of climate change on our properties or operations;

legal proceedings or class action lawsuits;

impact of reputational harm caused by negative press or social media postings of our actions or policies, whether or not warranted;

compliance costs associated with numerous federal, state and local laws and regulations; and

other risks identified in this release and in reports we file with the SEC or in other documents that we publicly disseminate.

New factors may also emerge from time to time that could have a material adverse effect on our business. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events, circumstances or changes in expectations after the date of this release.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS Dollars in thousands, except per share data

Three months ended December 31,



Year ended December 31,





2022



2021



2022



2021

Rental and other property revenues

$ 527,965



$ 463,575



$ 2,019,866



$ 1,778,082



























Net income available for MAA common shareholders

$ 192,699



$ 184,719



$ 633,748



$ 530,103



























Total NOI (1)

$ 346,791



$ 296,477



$ 1,296,172



$ 1,106,917



























Earnings per common share: (2)























Basic

$ 1.67



$ 1.60



$ 5.49



$ 4.62

Diluted

$ 1.67



$ 1.60



$ 5.48



$ 4.61



























Funds from operations per Share - diluted: (2)























FFO (1)

$ 2.12



$ 2.01



$ 8.20



$ 7.20

Core FFO (1)

$ 2.32



$ 1.90



$ 8.50



$ 7.01

Core AFFO (1)

$ 2.20



$ 1.74



$ 7.67



$ 6.32



























Dividends declared per common share

$ 1.4000



$ 1.0875



$ 4.9875



$ 4.1625



























Dividends/Core FFO (diluted) payout ratio



60.3 %



57.2 %



58.7 %



59.4 % Dividends/Core AFFO (diluted) payout ratio



63.6 %



62.5 %



65.0 %



65.9 %

























Consolidated interest expense

$ 38,084



$ 39,108



$ 154,747



$ 156,881

Mark-to-market debt adjustment



13





(36)





(77)





(270)

Debt discount and debt issuance cost amortization



(1,528)





(1,474)





(5,985)





(5,383)

Capitalized interest



2,582





1,939





8,728





9,720

Total interest incurred

$ 39,151



$ 39,537



$ 157,413



$ 160,948



























Amortization of principal on notes payable

$ 358



$ 337



$ 1,401



$ 1,516







(1) A reconciliation of the following items and discussion of their respective components can be found later in this release: (i) NOI to Net income available for MAA common shareholders; and (ii) FFO, Core FFO and Core AFFO to Net income available for MAA common shareholders. (2) See the "Share and Unit Data" section for additional information.

Dollars in thousands, except share price















December 31, 2022



December 31, 2021

Gross Assets (1)

$ 15,543,912



$ 15,133,343

Gross Real Estate Assets (1)

$ 15,336,793



$ 14,865,818

Total debt

$ 4,414,903



$ 4,516,690

Common shares and units outstanding



118,645,269





118,542,994

Share price

$ 156.99



$ 229.44

Book equity value

$ 6,210,419



$ 6,184,092

Market equity value

$ 18,626,121



$ 27,198,505

Net Debt/Adjusted EBITDAre (2)

3.71x



4.39x







(1) A reconciliation of Gross Assets to Total assets and Gross Real Estate Assets to Real estate assets, net, along with discussion of their components, can be found later in this release. (2) Adjusted EBITDAre is calculated for the trailing twelve month period for each date presented. A reconciliation of the following items and discussion of their respective components can be found later in this release: (i) Net Debt to Unsecured notes payable and Secured notes payable; and (ii) EBITDA, EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre to Net income.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Dollars in thousands, except per share data (Unaudited)

Three months ended

December 31,



Year ended December 31,





2022



2021



2022



2021

Revenues:























Rental and other property revenues

$ 527,965



$ 463,575



$ 2,019,866



$ 1,778,082

Expenses:























Operating expenses, excluding real estate taxes and insurance



106,594





100,164





435,108





404,288

Real estate taxes and insurance



74,580





66,934





288,586





266,877

Depreciation and amortization



138,237





135,495





542,998





533,433

Total property operating expenses



319,411





302,593





1,266,692





1,204,598

Property management expenses



17,034





15,210





65,463





55,732

General and administrative expenses



14,742





14,121





58,833





52,884

Interest expense



38,084





39,108





154,747





156,881

Gain on sale of depreciable real estate assets



(82,799)





(85,913)





(214,762)





(220,428)

Gain on sale of non-depreciable real estate assets



—





(609)





(809)





(811)

Other non-operating expense (income)



23,465





(19,345)





42,713





(33,902)

Income before income tax expense



198,028





198,410





646,989





563,128

Income tax benefit (expense)



458





(7,790)





6,208





(13,637)

Income from continuing operations before real estate joint venture activity



198,486





190,620





653,197





549,491

Income from real estate joint venture



450





296





1,579





1,211

Net income



198,936





190,916





654,776





550,702

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests



5,315





5,275





17,340





16,911

Net income available for shareholders



193,621





185,641





637,436





533,791

Dividends to MAA Series I preferred shareholders



922





922





3,688





3,688

Net income available for MAA common shareholders

$ 192,699



$ 184,719



$ 633,748



$ 530,103



























Earnings per common share - basic:























Net income available for common shareholders

$ 1.67



$ 1.60



$ 5.49



$ 4.62



























Earnings per common share - diluted:























Net income available for common shareholders

$ 1.67



$ 1.60



$ 5.48



$ 4.61



SHARE AND UNIT DATA Shares and units in thousands

Three months ended December 31,



Year ended December 31,





2022



2021



2022



2021

Net Income Shares (1)























Weighted average common shares - basic



115,398





115,158





115,344





114,717

Effect of dilutive securities



251





458





239





322

Weighted average common shares - diluted



115,649





115,616





115,583





115,039

Funds From Operations Shares And Units























Weighted average common shares and units - basic



118,568





118,433





118,538





118,400

Weighted average common shares and units - diluted



118,646





118,637





118,618





118,519

Period End Shares And Units























Common shares at December 31,



115,480





115,337





115,480





115,337

Operating Partnership units at December 31,



3,165





3,206





3,165





3,206

Total common shares and units at December 31,



118,645





118,543





118,645





118,543







(1) For additional information on the calculation of diluted common shares and earnings per common share, please refer to the Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements in MAA's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, expected to be filed with the SEC on or about February 16, 2023.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS Dollars in thousands (Unaudited)















December 31, 2022



December 31, 2021

Assets











Real estate assets:











Land

$ 2,008,364



$ 1,977,813

Buildings and improvements and other



12,841,947





12,454,439

Development and capital improvements in progress



332,035





247,970







15,182,346





14,680,222

Less: Accumulated depreciation



(4,302,747)





(3,848,161)







10,879,599





10,832,061

Undeveloped land



64,312





24,015

Investment in real estate joint venture



42,290





42,827

Real estate assets, net



10,986,201





10,898,903















Cash and cash equivalents



38,659





54,302

Restricted cash



22,412





76,296

Other assets



193,893





255,681

Total assets



11,241,165





11,285,182















Liabilities and equity











Liabilities:











Unsecured notes payable

$ 4,050,910



$ 4,151,375

Secured notes payable



363,993





365,315

Accrued expenses and other liabilities



615,843





584,400

Total liabilities



5,030,746





5,101,090















Redeemable common stock



20,671





30,185















Shareholders' equity:











Preferred stock



9





9

Common stock



1,152





1,151

Additional paid-in capital



7,202,834





7,230,956

Accumulated distributions in excess of net income



(1,188,854)





(1,255,807)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(10,052)





(11,132)

Total MAA shareholders' equity



6,005,089





5,965,177

Noncontrolling interests - Operating Partnership units



163,595





165,116

Total Company's shareholders' equity



6,168,684





6,130,293

Noncontrolling interests - consolidated real estate entities



21,064





23,614

Total equity



6,189,748





6,153,907

Total liabilities and equity

$ 11,241,165



$ 11,285,182



RECONCILIATION OF FFO, CORE FFO, CORE AFFO AND FAD TO NET INCOME AVAILABLE FOR MAA COMMON SHAREHOLDERS Amounts in thousands, except per share and unit data

Three months ended December 31,



Year ended December 31,





2022



2021



2022



2021

Net income available for MAA common shareholders

$ 192,699



$ 184,719



$ 633,748



$ 530,103

Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets



136,469





133,634





535,835





526,220

Gain on sale of depreciable real estate assets



(82,799)





(85,913)





(214,762)





(220,428)

Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets of real estate

joint venture



155





153





621





616

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests



5,315





5,275





17,340





16,911

FFO attributable to the Company



251,839





237,868





972,782





853,422

Loss on embedded derivative in preferred shares (1)



10,743





16,052





21,107





4,560

Gain on sale of non-depreciable real estate assets



—





(609)





(809)





(811)

Loss (gain) on investments, net of tax (1)(2)



4,786





(26,644)





35,822





(40,875)

Casualty related (recoveries) charges, net (3)



(759)





(480)





(29,930)





1,524

Loss on debt extinguishment (1)



—





—





47





13,391

Legal costs and settlements, net (1)



8,000





(1,451)





8,535





(2,167)

COVID-19 related costs (1)



73





390





575





1,301

Mark-to-market debt adjustment (4)



(13)





36





77





270

Core FFO



274,669





225,162





1,008,206





830,615

Recurring capital expenditures



(13,825)





(19,297)





(98,168)





(81,106)

Core AFFO



260,844





205,865





910,038





749,509

Redevelopment capital expenditures



(23,755)





(15,835)





(101,035)





(85,467)

Revenue enhancing capital expenditures



(26,472)





(13,645)





(65,572)





(43,133)

Commercial capital expenditures



(1,938)





(1,539)





(4,692)





(3,842)

Other capital expenditures (5)



(9,822)





(8,086)





(23,595)





(21,561)

FAD

$ 198,857



$ 166,760



$ 715,144



$ 595,506



























Dividends and distributions paid

$ 148,306



$ 121,505



$ 554,532



$ 485,898



























Weighted average common shares - diluted



115,649





115,616





115,583





115,039

FFO weighted average common shares and units - diluted



118,646





118,637





118,618





118,519



























Earnings per common share - diluted:























Net income available for common shareholders

$ 1.67



$ 1.60



$ 5.48



$ 4.61



























FFO per Share - diluted

$ 2.12



$ 2.01



$ 8.20



$ 7.20

Core FFO per Share - diluted

$ 2.32



$ 1.90



$ 8.50



$ 7.01

Core AFFO per Share - diluted

$ 2.20



$ 1.74



$ 7.67



$ 6.32







(1) Included in Other non-operating expense (income) in the Consolidated Statements of Operations. (2) For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022, loss (gain) on investments are presented net of tax benefit of $1.3 million and $9.5 million, respectively. For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021, loss (gain) on investments are presented net of tax expense of $7.1 million and $10.8 million, respectively. (3) For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022, MAA incurred $5.8 million in casualty losses related to winter storm Elliot (primarily building repairs, landscaping and asset write-offs). During the year ended December 31, 2021, MAA incurred $26.0 million in casualty losses related to winter storm Uri. The majority of the storm costs are expected to be or have been reimbursed through insurance coverage. An insurance recovery was recognized in Other non-operating expense (income) in the amount of the recognized losses that MAA expects to recover. Additional costs related to the storms that are not expected to be recovered through insurance coverage, along with other unrelated casualty losses and recoveries, including the receipt of insurance proceeds that exceeded its recorded casualty losses from winter storm Uri, are reflected in Casualty related (recoveries) charges, net. For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022, MAA recognized a gain of $1.4 million and $29.0 million, respectively, from the receipt of insurance proceeds that exceeded its casualty losses related to winter storm Uri. These adjustments are primarily included in Other non-operating expense (income). (4) Included in Interest expense in the Consolidated Statements of Operations. (5) For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022, $1.1 million and $3.1 million, respectively, of corporate related capital expenditures are excluded from other capital expenditures. For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021, $12.7 million and $44.5 million, respectively, of reconstruction-related capital expenditures relating to winter storm Uri and corporate related capital expenditures are excluded from other capital expenditures. The capital expenditures relating to winter storm Uri have been reimbursed through insurance coverage.

RECONCILIATION OF NET OPERATING INCOME TO NET INCOME AVAILABLE FOR MAA COMMON SHAREHOLDERS Dollars in thousands

Three Months Ended



Year Ended





December 31,

2022



September 30,

2022



December 31,

2021



December 31,

2022



December 31,

2021

Net Operating Income





























Same Store NOI

$ 332,199



$ 315,616



$ 284,425



$ 1,242,695



$ 1,061,572

Non-Same Store and Other NOI



14,592





13,744





12,052





53,477





45,345

Total NOI



346,791





329,360





296,477





1,296,172





1,106,917

Depreciation and amortization



(138,237)





(136,879)





(135,495)





(542,998)





(533,433)

Property management expenses



(17,034)





(16,262)





(15,210)





(65,463)





(55,732)

General and administrative expenses



(14,742)





(12,188)





(14,121)





(58,833)





(52,884)

Interest expense



(38,084)





(38,637)





(39,108)





(154,747)





(156,881)

Gain (loss) on sale of depreciable real estate

assets



82,799





(1)





85,913





214,762





220,428

Gain on sale of non-depreciable real estate

assets



—





431





609





809





811

Other non-operating (expense) income



(23,465)





(1,718)





19,345





(42,713)





33,902

Income tax benefit (expense)



458





1,256





(7,790)





6,208





(13,637)

Income from real estate joint venture



450





341





296





1,579





1,211

Net income attributable to noncontrolling

interests



(5,315)





(3,392)





(5,275)





(17,340)





(16,911)

Dividends to MAA Series I preferred

shareholders



(922)





(922)





(922)





(3,688)





(3,688)

Net income available for MAA common

shareholders

$ 192,699



$ 121,389



$ 184,719



$ 633,748



$ 530,103



RECONCILIATION OF EBITDA, EBITDAre AND ADJUSTED EBITDAre TO NET INCOME Dollars in thousands

Three Months Ended



Year Ended





December 31,

2022



December 31,

2021



December 31,

2022



December 31,

2021

Net income

$ 198,936



$ 190,916



$ 654,776



$ 550,702

Depreciation and amortization



138,237





135,495





542,998





533,433

Interest expense



38,084





39,108





154,747





156,881

Income tax (benefit) expense



(458)





7,790





(6,208)





13,637

EBITDA



374,799





373,309





1,346,313





1,254,653

Gain on sale of depreciable real estate assets



(82,799)





(85,913)





(214,762)





(220,428)

Adjustments to reflect the Company's share of

EBITDAre of unconsolidated affiliates



338





338





1,357





1,352

EBITDAre



292,338





287,734





1,132,908





1,035,577

Loss on embedded derivative in preferred shares (1)



10,743





16,052





21,107





4,560

Gain on sale of non-depreciable real estate assets



—





(609)





(809)





(811)

Loss (gain) on investments (1)



6,068





(33,713)





45,357





(51,714)

Casualty related (recoveries) charges, net (2)



(759)





(480)





(29,930)





1,524

Loss on debt extinguishment (1)



—





—





47





13,391

Legal costs and settlements, net (1)



8,000





(1,451)





8,535





(2,167)

COVID-19 related costs (1)



73





390





575





1,301

Adjusted EBITDAre

$ 316,463



$ 267,923



$ 1,177,790



$ 1,001,661







(1) Included in Other non-operating expense (income) in the Consolidated Statements of Operations. (2) For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022, MAA incurred $5.8 million in casualty losses related to winter storm Elliot (primarily building repairs, landscaping and asset write-offs). During the year ended December 31, 2021, MAA incurred $26.0 million in casualty losses related to winter storm Uri. The majority of the storm costs are expected to be or have been reimbursed through insurance coverage. An insurance recovery was recognized in Other non-operating expense (income) in the amount of the recognized losses that MAA expects to recover. Additional costs related to the storms that are not expected to be recovered through insurance coverage, along with other unrelated casualty losses and recoveries, including the receipt of insurance proceeds that exceeded its recorded casualty losses from winter storm Uri, are reflected in Casualty related (recoveries) charges, net. For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022, MAA recognized a gain of $1.4 million and $29.0 million, respectively, from the receipt of insurance proceeds that exceeded its casualty losses related to winter storm Uri. These adjustments are primarily included in Other non-operating expense (income).

RECONCILIATION OF NET DEBT TO UNSECURED NOTES PAYABLE AND SECURED NOTES PAYABLE Dollars in thousands















December 31, 2022



December 31, 2021

Unsecured notes payable

$ 4,050,910



$ 4,151,375

Secured notes payable



363,993





365,315

Total debt



4,414,903





4,516,690

Cash and cash equivalents



(38,659)





(54,302)

1031(b) exchange proceeds included in Restricted cash (1)



(9,186)





(64,452)

Net Debt

$ 4,367,058



$ 4,397,936







(1) Included in Restricted cash in the Consolidated Balance Sheets.

RECONCILIATION OF GROSS ASSETS TO TOTAL ASSETS Dollars in thousands















December 31, 2022



December 31, 2021

Total assets

$ 11,241,165



$ 11,285,182

Accumulated depreciation



4,302,747





3,848,161

Gross Assets

$ 15,543,912



$ 15,133,343



RECONCILIATION OF GROSS REAL ESTATE ASSETS TO REAL ESTATE ASSETS, NET Dollars in thousands















December 31, 2022



December 31, 2021

Real estate assets, net

$ 10,986,201



$ 10,898,903

Accumulated depreciation



4,302,747





3,848,161

Cash and cash equivalents



38,659





54,302

1031(b) exchange proceeds included in Restricted cash (1)



9,186





64,452

Gross Real Estate Assets

$ 15,336,793



$ 14,865,818







(1) Included in Restricted cash in the Consolidated Balance Sheets.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Adjusted EBITDAre

For purposes of calculations in this release, Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Income Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization for real estate, or Adjusted EBITDAre, represents EBITDAre further adjusted for items that are not considered part of MAA's core operations such as adjustments related to the fair value of the embedded derivative in the MAA Series I preferred shares, gain or loss on sale of non-depreciable assets, gain or loss on investments, casualty related (recoveries) charges, net, gain or loss on debt extinguishment, legal costs and settlements, net and COVID-19 related costs. As an owner and operator of real estate, MAA considers Adjusted EBITDAre to be an important measure of performance from core operations because Adjusted EBITDAre does not include various income and expense items that are not indicative of operating performance. MAA's computation of Adjusted EBITDAre may differ from the methodology utilized by other companies to calculate Adjusted EBITDAre. Adjusted EBITDAre should not be considered as an alternative to Net income as an indicator of operating performance.

Core Adjusted Funds from Operations (Core AFFO)

Core AFFO is composed of Core FFO less recurring capital expenditures. Core AFFO should not be considered as an alternative to Net income available for MAA common shareholders as an indicator of operating performance. As an owner and operator of real estate, MAA considers Core AFFO to be an important measure of performance from operations because Core AFFO measures the ability to control revenues, expenses and recurring capital expenditures.

Core Funds from Operations (Core FFO)

Core FFO represents FFO as adjusted for items that are not considered part of MAA's core business operations such as adjustments related to the fair value of the embedded derivative in the MAA Series I preferred shares, gain or loss on sale of non-depreciable assets, gain or loss on investments, net of tax, casualty related (recoveries) charges, net, gain or loss on debt extinguishment, legal costs and settlements, net, COVID-19 related costs, mark-to-market debt adjustments and other non-core items. While MAA's definition of Core FFO may be similar to others in the industry, MAA's methodology for calculating Core FFO may differ from that utilized by other REITs and, accordingly, may not be comparable to such other REITs. Core FFO should not be considered as an alternative to Net income available for MAA common shareholders as an indicator of operating performance. MAA believes that Core FFO is helpful in understanding its core operating performance between periods in that it removes certain items that by their nature are not comparable over periods and therefore tend to obscure actual operating performance.

EBITDA

For purposes of calculations in this release, Earnings Before Interest, Income Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization, or EBITDA, is composed of net income plus depreciation and amortization, interest expense, and income taxes. As an owner and operator of real estate, MAA considers EBITDA to be an important measure of performance from core operations because EBITDA does not include various expense items that are not indicative of operating performance. EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to Net income as an indicator of operating performance.

EBITDAre

For purposes of calculations in this release, Earnings Before Interest, Income Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization for real estate, or EBITDAre, is composed of EBITDA further adjusted for the gain or loss on sale of depreciable asset sales and adjustments to reflect MAA's share of EBITDAre of unconsolidated affiliates. As an owner and operator of real estate, MAA considers EBITDAre to be an important measure of performance from core operations because EBITDAre does not include various expense items that are not indicative of operating performance. While MAA's definition of EBITDAre is in accordance with NAREIT's definition, it may differ from the methodology utilized by other companies to calculate EBITDAre. EBITDAre should not be considered as an alternative to Net income as an indicator of operating performance.

Funds Available for Distribution (FAD)

FAD is composed of Core FFO less total capital expenditures, excluding development spending, property acquisitions, capital expenditures relating to significant casualty losses that management expects to be reimbursed by insurance proceeds and corporate related capital expenditures. FAD should not be considered as an alternative to Net income available for MAA common shareholders as an indicator of operating performance. As an owner and operator of real estate, MAA considers FAD to be an important measure of performance from core operations because FAD measures the ability to control revenues, expenses and capital expenditures.

Funds From Operations (FFO)

FFO represents net income available for MAA common shareholders (calculated in accordance with GAAP) excluding gain or loss on disposition of operating properties and asset impairment, plus depreciation and amortization of real estate assets, net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, and adjustments for joint ventures. Because net income attributable to noncontrolling interests is added back, FFO, when used in this document, represents FFO attributable to the Company. While MAA's definition of FFO is in accordance with NAREIT's definition, it may differ from the methodology for calculating FFO utilized by other companies and, accordingly, may not be comparable to such other companies. FFO should not be considered as an alternative to Net income available for MAA common shareholders as an indicator of operating performance. MAA believes that FFO is helpful in understanding operating performance in that FFO excludes depreciation and amortization of real estate assets. MAA believes that GAAP historical cost depreciation of real estate assets is generally not correlated with changes in the value of those assets, whose value does not diminish predictably over time, as historical cost depreciation implies.

Gross Assets

Gross Assets represents Total assets plus Accumulated depreciation. MAA believes that Gross Assets can be used as a helpful tool in evaluating its balance sheet positions. MAA believes that GAAP historical cost depreciation of real estate assets is generally not correlated with changes in the value of those assets, whose value does not diminish predictably over time, as historical cost depreciation implies.

Gross Real Estate Assets

Gross Real Estate Assets represents Real estate assets, net plus Accumulated depreciation, Cash and cash equivalents and 1031(b) exchange proceeds included in Restricted cash. MAA believes that Gross Real Estate Assets can be used as a helpful tool in evaluating its balance sheet positions. MAA believes that GAAP historical cost depreciation of real estate assets is generally not correlated with changes in the value of those assets, whose value does not diminish predictably over time, as historical cost depreciation implies.

Net Debt

Net Debt represents Unsecured notes payable and Secured notes payable less Cash and cash equivalents and 1031(b) exchange proceeds included in Restricted cash. MAA believes Net Debt is a helpful tool in evaluating its debt position.

Net Operating Income (NOI)

Net Operating Income represents Rental and other property revenues less Total property operating expenses, excluding depreciation and amortization, for all properties held during the period, regardless of their status as held for sale. NOI should not be considered as an alternative to Net income available for MAA common shareholders. MAA believes NOI is a helpful tool in evaluating operating performance because it measures the core operations of property performance by excluding corporate level expenses and other items not related to property operating performance.

Non-Same Store and Other NOI

Non-Same Store and Other NOI represents Rental and other property revenues less Total property operating expenses, excluding depreciation and amortization, for all properties classified within the Non-Same Store and Other Portfolio during the period. Non-Same Store and Other NOI includes all storm-related expenses related to hurricanes. Non-Same Store and Other NOI should not be considered as an alternative to Net income available for MAA common shareholders. MAA believes Non-Same Store and Other NOI is a helpful tool in evaluating operating performance because it measures the core operations of property performance by excluding corporate level expenses and other items not related to property operating performance.

Same Store NOI

Same Store NOI represents Rental and other property revenues less Total property operating expenses, excluding depreciation and amortization, for all properties classified within the Same Store Portfolio during the period. Same Store NOI excludes storm-related expenses related to hurricanes. Same Store NOI should not be considered as an alternative to Net income available for MAA common shareholders. MAA believes Same Store NOI is a helpful tool in evaluating operating performance because it measures the core operations of property performance by excluding corporate level expenses and other items not related to property operating performance.

OTHER KEY DEFINITIONS

Average Effective Rent per Unit

Average Effective Rent per Unit represents the average of gross rent amounts after the effect of leasing concessions for occupied units plus prevalent market rates asked for unoccupied units, divided by the total number of units. Leasing concessions represent discounts to the current market rate. MAA believes average effective rent is a helpful measurement in evaluating average pricing. It does not represent actual rental revenue collected per unit.

Average Physical Occupancy

Average Physical Occupancy represents the average of the daily physical occupancy for an applicable period.

Development Communities

Communities remain identified as development until certificates of occupancy are obtained for all units under development. Once all units are delivered and available for occupancy, the community moves into the Lease-up Communities portfolio.

Lease-up Communities

New acquisitions acquired during lease-up and newly developed communities remain in the Lease-up Communities portfolio until stabilized. Communities are considered stabilized when achieving 90% average physical occupancy for 90 days.

Non-Same Store and Other Portfolio

Non-Same Store and Other Portfolio includes recently acquired communities, communities in development or lease-up, communities that have been disposed of or identified for disposition, communities that have experienced a significant casualty loss, stabilized communities that do not meet the requirements defined by the Same Store Portfolio, retail properties and commercial properties.

Resident Turnover

Resident turnover represents resident move outs excluding transfers within the Same Store Portfolio as a percentage of expiring leases on a rolling twelve month basis as of the end of the reported quarter.

Same Store Portfolio

MAA reviews its Same Store Portfolio at the beginning of each calendar year, or as significant transactions or events warrant. Communities are generally added into the Same Store Portfolio if they were owned and stabilized at the beginning of the previous year. Communities are considered stabilized when achieving 90% average physical occupancy for 90 days. Communities that have been approved by MAA's Board of Directors for disposition are excluded from the Same Store Portfolio. Communities that have experienced a significant casualty loss are also excluded from the Same Store Portfolio.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MAA