Sony Electronics Launches new ES 8K AV Receiver Lineup

The five new models, featuring four ES receivers, adapts to theater environments and is packed with new features for the most immersive experience for music, movies, gaming and more

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Electronics Inc. today announced its newest addition to the brand's AV receiver line. These receivers are the first from Sony to feature 8K1 and 4K/120 support as well as Sony's 360 Spatial Sound Mapping technology2. These receivers were tuned by Sony engineers to provide the most immersive home theater experience yet. The new ES line features four new models built mainly for custom installation. Additionally, the STR-AN1000 receiver is created for consumers looking to upgrade their current home theater system.

The STR-AZ7000ES model (PRNewswire)

ES Series for Custom Installation

Sony's Elevated Standard (ES) series' AV receivers are designed from the ground up to be the heart of integration and deliver elevated performance for all. This new lineup features four new models that are intended to deliver an elevated experience, while also being designed for integrators with optimized configurability, flexible connectivity and advanced IP control compatibility with leading control systems.

The frame beam base chassis (FBB chassis) has been developed for the audio amplifiers by combining a conventional frame beam chassis with a transformer base, providing high accuracy and stiffness, the frame is more stabilized, reproducing better sound with less distortion. Additionally, the overall thickness of the ES series has been improved3. Now, the bottom is 200% thicker and side wall is 120% thicker than previous models4.

Featuring support for the leading control systems from Control4, Crestron, Savant and OvrC, custom integrators can be sure that Sony's ES receiver lineup will integrate seamlessly with the control system of their choice. Setup is also a breeze with multiple ways to setup the receiver such as the graphical user interface, or front panel display3. Additionally, the Works with Sonos feature makes it possible to integrate into a Sonos home sound system.5

The ES Series lineup will include the following models:

STR-AZ7000ES: 13.2 CH

STR-AZ5000ES: 11.2 CH

STR-AZ3000ES: 9.2CH

STR-AZ1000ES: 7.2 CH

Introducing the STR-AN1000 7.2 Channel 8K AV Receiver

STR-AN1000 gives consumers an immersive surround sound and high quality visual with simple set up. With this AV receiver, take any movie experience to a higher level without any special skill and knowledge with new Sony's 360 Spatial Sound Mapping.

"We are very excited to share the news of our highly anticipated receiver lineup," said Tyler Ishida, President of Consumer Business Group, Sony Electronics. "We've been a part of the custom integration channel for over 30 years, and we're looking forward to offering streamlined integration for our partners, while also delivering incredible performance. We can't wait for consumers to experience our new STR-AN1000 model! It's perfect for our customers looking for an immersive home theater experience like never before."

Common Features of the ES Receiver Line and the STR-AN1000 Model

An authentic cinematic experience at home

The AV receivers feature Sony's revolutionary 360 Spatial Sound Mapping technology to create a truly unique and incredibly immersive cinematic experience. 360 Spatial Sound Mapping can place multiple phantom speakers around the room to create a wider listening space for a more authentic cinematic experience at home6.

By utilizing the positional information measured by Sony's Digital Cinema Auto Calibration IX (D.C.A.C. IX), multiple phantom speakers7 are generated all around the room so cinema lovers can experience every breath, step, and word as if inside the film. D.C.A.C. IX, the latest auto-calibration technology developed by Sony, can correct the distance, angle, sound pressure and frequency response of each speaker by measuring the speaker placement in 3D using the supplied calibration microphone. This works alongside Auto Phase Matching which aligns the phase of different speakers. This means users can compensate for challenging speaker placement, delay or phase shift and feel fully immersed in a movie.

The ES series and STR-AN1000 creates the ideal speaker installation for any home theater with 360 Spatial Sound Mapping as well as support for the latest audio formats including Dolby Atmos® and DTS:X®.

High quality visuals for movies and gaming

Enjoy movies in a new way thanks to the inclusion of HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision® and newly supported 8K1, and IMAX® Enhanced on the ES series and STR-AN1000. All the original picture quality is preserved when played through the AV receivers, so movie watchers will be completely immersed when enjoying films.

Gaming is also much more thrilling and realistic. The ES series and STR-AN1000 now supports the latest formats, such as 4K/120, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR)8 and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) in HDMI 2.1, for smoother and clearer movement for responsive gameplay9.

The AV receivers will also pass-through Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode on compatible BRAVIA XR TVs for a better gaming experience on the PlayStation 5®.

Bring music to life

Discover a new way of listening with 360 Reality Audio for a truly immersive live performance or studio session experience10.

Additionally, enjoy music the way the artists truly intended with High-Resolution Audio for crystal clear precision. The ES series and STR-AN1000 also supports DSD (Direct Stream Digital) native playback, with no conversion involved so DSD content can be fully enjoyed without losing any of the original quality. For those looking for a premium experience, the STR-AZ7000ES has a 13ch amplification system which reproduces an immersive audio experience with 360 Reality Audio, so the music is heard as the artists intended.

Additionally, the AV receivers offer easy access to music applications. Not only with STR-AN1000 but also ES series, users can easily connect smart devices to the amplifier via Bluetooth® as well as services such as Spotify Connect, Chromecast11Apple Airplay 2 and Works with Sonos5. So, it's never been easier or more convenient for music fans to enjoy their favorite artists.

Perfect with Sony TV and Speakers

When connected to a BRAVIA XR TV with Acoustic Center Sync,12 the ES series and STR-AN1000 combines audio from the TV with the audio from the center speaker to create an incredible sound-from-screen experience. Dialogue will appear to come directly from the characters on the screen creating a much more immersive experience.

The AV receivers also integrate seamlessly with the BRAVIA Quick Settings menu, allowing users to change features such as sound field of the amplifier just by using the TV remote13. Users can also use their TV remote to control the volume of the receiver, ensuring quick and easy control without requiring multiple remotes.

Setting up the AV receivers couldn't be easier, thanks to the new and intuitive guided setup. From the positioning of the speakers to setting up separate zones across the house, the AV receivers makes it easier to configure a perfect setup.

In addition, the AV receivers can also connect wirelessly to Sony's optional speakers including the wireless rear speakers SA-RS5 and SA-RS3S and optional wireless subwoofers SA-SW5 and SA-SW3 will add deep bass sound and an optional rear speaker (SA-RS5 / SA-RS3S) offers an even more immersive cinematic experience.14

Sustainability in mind

Sony is committed to using less plastic in its products. The AV receivers use specially developed recycled plastic in several parts of the product15, to enable superb acoustic performance even as we reduce the environmental impact. To learn more, please visit: https://electronics.sony.com/sustainable-audio.

Pricing and availability (US)

The STR-AN1000 is priced at MSRP $899.99 and is available for presale at Sony Electronics, Amazon, Best Buy and other authorized retailers.

The ES Series models are available for presale at Sony Electronics.

STR-AZ7000ES : 13.2 CH A/V Receiver will be priced at MSRP $3,299.99 13.2 CH A/V Receiver will be priced at MSRP

STR-AZ5000ES : 11.2 CH A/V Receiver will be priced at MSRP $2,099.99 11.2 CH A/V Receiver will be priced at MSRP

STR-AZ3000ES : 9.2 CH A/V Receiver will be priced at MSRP $1,699.99 9.2 CH A/V Receiver will be priced at MSRP

STR-AZ1000ES: 7.2 CH A/V Receiver will be priced at MSRP $1,099.99 7.2 CH A/V Receiver will be priced at MSRP

Pricing and availability (CAN)

The STR-AN1000 is priced at MSRP $1199.99 CAD and is available for presale at Sony Electronics , Amazon , Best Buy and other authorized retailers.

The ES Series are available for presale at Sony Electronics and other authorized retailers.

STR-AZ7000ES : 13.2 CH A/V Receiver will be priced at MSRP $4499.99 CAD 13.2 CH A/V Receiver will be priced at MSRPCAD

STR-AZ5000ES : 11.2 CH A/V Receiver will be priced at MSRP $2999.99 CAD 11.2 CH A/V Receiver will be priced at MSRPCAD

STR-AZ3000ES : 9.2 CH A/V Receiver will be priced at MSRP $2599.99 CAD 9.2 CH A/V Receiver will be priced at MSRPCAD

STR-AZ1000ES : 7.2 CH A/V Receiver will be priced at MSRP $1699.99 CAD 7.2 CH A/V Receiver will be priced at MSRPCAD

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Group Corporation, one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics, and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit http://www.sony.com/news for more information.



1 8K: 7,680 x 4,320 pixels. Requires HDR compatible content from supported streaming services or HDR compatible content device connected via HDMI input (sold sep).

2 To use 360 Spatial Sound Mapping, it is necessary to run the auto calibration on the receiver using the supplied calibration microphone that comes with the receiver. 360 Spatial Sound Mapping can work with passive speakers and compatible wireless rear speakers (SA-RS3S & SA-RS5) but they must be connected to the receiver for the calibration.

3 Only applies to STR-AZ3000ES, STR-AZ5000ES, STR-AZ7000ES

4 STR-ZA5000ES/ STR-ZA3100ES/ STR-ZA2100ES/ STR-ZA1100ES

5 Sonos app required. Device must be connected to a power source, plugged into a Sonos port, have the same Wi-Fi or hardline connection. https://www.sonos.com/en-us/how-sonos-works. Sonos is a trademark of Sonos, Inc.

6 Requires HDMI® cable sold separately.

7 The number of phantom speakers generated varies depending on the speaker configuration.

8 Requires HDMI® cable sold separately.

9 4K pass-through requires a 4K projector or 4K TV.

10 3rd party apps, network services, content, the operating system and software of this product may be subject to individual terms and conditions and changed, interrupted or discontinued at any time and may require fees, registration and credit card information. Requires product to be connected to the wireless network. 360Reality Audio requires subscription to compatible online music service and third party terms, conditions, account and fees may apply. Chromecast built-in compatibility dependent on app.

11 Download app at Google Play and the App Store. Network services, content, and operating system and software subject to terms and conditions and may be changed, interrupted or discontinued at any time and may require fees, registration and credit card information.

12 Acoustic Center Sync works with your compatible BRAVIA™ TV and/or your center speaker. Acoustic Center Sync works with following models: Z9K series, A95K series, A90K series, A80K series, A75K series, X95K series, X90K series, Z9J series, A90J series, A80J series, X95J series. Product availability varies by countries/regions. Both HDMI cable (not supplied) and a stereo mini cable (not supplied) are required.

13 Integrated UI works with following models: Z9K series, A95K series, A90K series, A80K series, A75K series, X95K series, X90K series, X85K series, X80K series, Z9J series, A90J series, A80J series, X95J series, X90J series, X85J series, X80J series. Product availability varies by countries and regions. HDMI connection is required.

14 Product availability varies by countries/regions.

15 The recycled plastics may not be used for parts depending on the time of production.

The STR-AN1000ES model (PRNewswire)

The STR-AZ3000ES model (PRNewswire)

The STR-AZ5000ES model (PRNewswire)

The STR-AZ1000ES model (PRNewswire)

Sony logo (PRNewsfoto/Sony Electronics) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sony Electronics, Inc.