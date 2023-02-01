Zion Healing, Inc. Appoints James Amos to Its Board of Directors

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zion Healing, Inc. (ZHC), the only behavioral health and substance abuse Franchisor of its kind, announced today that James Amos would join the Company's board of directors.

Mr. Amos is the former CEO of Mailboxes Etc. (MBE), now The UPS Store, and a 2012 inductee into the International Franchise Association's Hall of Fame. Under his leadership as Chairman and CEO, MBE became the world's largest and fastest-growing franchisor of retail business, communication, and postal service centers, with over 5,000 locations worldwide, with master licensing agreements in more than 80 countries. In 2001, Amos was instrumental in orchestrating the sale of MBE to United Parcel Service and executing the most extensive re-branding in the history of a retail system from MBE to The UPS Store.

A former Marine Corps captain and Veteran of split combat tours in Vietnam, Amos received 12 decorations, including the Purple Heart and Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry. He is the author of several books, including The Memorial, Focus or Failure: America at the Crossroads; The Transparent Leader; Corporate Giants; Above and Beyond; You Can Do It; The Entrepreneurs' Creed; and Living An Uncommon Life. He is also the author of The Complete Idiot's Guide to Franchising and co-author of The Tasti D-Lite Way.

ZHC Inc. CEO and Founder Robert Beatty stated: "Words cannot express the gratitude and excitement I have for Jim's acceptance and appointment to our board. Being a Veteran myself and adding Jim's decorated experience will be a tremendous asset as we roll out our nationwide Franchise expansion plan and Veterans behavioral health initiative. I have been seeking this level of mentorship some time."

Jim Amos stated: "I am very pleased to accept this appointment to the Board of Directors of ZHC. In all my years of franchise history, ZHC is one of the most exciting opportunities I have come across. The Veteran's initiative to build ZHC clinics adjacent to VA hospitals, providing critically needed services is very near and dear to my heart. For over 30 years, I have worked on Veterans' causes, and this initiative is one of the most promising I have ever seen. I am honored to be a part of such a great cause and fantastic Company".

