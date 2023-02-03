Hyundai and TEN Advertising Develop Their First Asian American Campaign "My Love, My Son-in-Law" for the Tucson SUV

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America has developed its first original creative campaign for the Asian American market with its Asian American marketing agency of record, TEN Advertising. The campaign highlights the emotional journey of the prospective son-in-law gaining trust and being accepted by his father-in-law and his fiancé's family through all the memorable moments they've built together over a long period of time. Through journeying with his trustworthy partner, Tucson, the prospective son-in-law was able to bridge generational and cultural differences and achieve familial harmony. The campaign, entitled My Love, My Son-in-Law, launched at the end of January and includes television, digital, and social media.

"Our first Asian American creative campaign places a strong emphasis on family values with an emotional story of a prospective son-in-law's journey to gain the trust and acceptance by his fiancé's family, especially the father, chronicled by the memorable moments they created with their Hyundai Tucson," said Angela Zepeda, CMO, Hyundai Motor America. "Hyundai is proud to partner with TEN Advertising to connect with Asian American audiences on a more profound level that is authentic, inclusive and culturally significant."

The "My Love, My Son-in-Law" campaign illustrates one of the most important moments in Asian culture, winning the approval of your loved one's family, and having a successful marriage. The Hyundai Tucson takes the crucial role of supporting the prospective son-in-law, and his long journey from meeting his life partner's parents for the first time to winning their approval by highlighting the vehicle's human-centric technology.

"As Hyundai's Asian American agency of record, we are proud to represent a brand that is deeply committed to building an authentic relationship with this diverse consumer in multiple languages," said Karen Park, founder and president of TEN Advertising. "With a story of a prospective son-in-law's journey to form a new family, this creative emphasizes the importance of familial bonds and harmony, as well as creating long-lasting legacies."

The creative concept and media strategy of "My Love, My Son-in-Law" was conceived by TEN Advertising, and the creative was directed by South Korean Director YK Kim, who has won numerous industry awards, including the Clio Award. Kim successfully captured the awkward and tender moments in the story, filmed in Valley Village and Castaic Lake, CA, and created a universal vision that not only resonates with Asian Americans, but also reaches across cultural boundaries.

TEN Advertising is an independent, Asian and female-owned and operated full-service agency that offers marketing and advertising services to clients who are in need of reaching and connecting with the fastest growing Asian American consumer in the United States. Since TEN Advertising was founded in 2010 by Karen Park, a veteran of Asian American Marketing for 28 years, the agency has committed to supporting the success of its clients in the Asian American market and elevating the position of Asian American consumers as an invaluable market segment that deserves thoughtful communication and carefully planned outreach. TEN Advertising has accomplished these goals by guiding its clients with cultural intelligence and market insights, all while simultaneously interpreting their brand messages–and voices–accurately in culturally relevant ways.

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 830 dealers sold more than 724,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2022, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

