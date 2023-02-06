Artifact Labs names Phillip Pon as new CEO to drive Web3 adoption amongst global brands, cultural institutions and intellectual property holders

Pon was previously the Group Chief Operating Officer of BC Technology Group and President of OSL (HK stock code: 0863), Hong Kong's first regulated crypto trading platform, and brings a wealth of experience in transforming traditional markets with blockchain technology

HONG KONG, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Artifact Labs, a leading Web3 and NFT company based in Hong Kong, today announced the appointment of Phillip Pon as CEO. Pon, who brings a wealth of experience in the blockchain industry, will take over for Gary Liu who moves onto the company's Board as Founder and Director. With Pon's hiring, Artifact Labs will accelerate its mission to 'Preserve and Connect History' on the blockchain, and the company remains committed to helping organizations embrace Web3 technologies.

Pon was previously the Group Chief Operating Officer for BC Technology Group and President of OSL (HK stock code: 0863), a publicly traded digital asset company. In that role, he led day-to-day operations and helped the pioneering crypto trading platform become Hong Kong's first regulated token exchange. Previously, Pon also served as Chief Operating Officer of Lumenix, a global energy services company, and was long-time senior executive at Gerson Lehrman Group across Asia and Europe.

Liu, who will continue to work with Artifact Labs partners and support key projects, said, "I am ecstatic that someone with Phillip's expertise will guide the future of the company. He brings a deep understanding of how blockchain technology can revolutionize traditional markets, and how digital assets can serve a new generation of consumers. I am proud of what we have achieved at Artifact Labs, and I look forward to seeing Phillip lead the company to even greater impact."

Pon said, "I am thrilled to join Artifact Labs as CEO. Artifact Labs is dedicated to helping brands, cultural institutions and other intellectual property rights holders design and execute a strategy to enter Web3 with confidence and with measurable returns. We are keen to support those ambitions and I am excited to drive this mission forward with our talented team."

In January, Artifact Labs announced its partnership with celebrated Hong Kong retailer Goods of Desire (G.O.D.) to launch "請: The Invitation" (pronounced cing2 in Cantonese), an NFT project and community for rediscovering Hong Kong through exclusive and reality-bending events, and engagements with the city's most unique characters, all while preserving Hong Kong's most significant historical assets on the blockchain. Artifact Labs will also debut the world's first Metaverse Symphony in May of 2023, in partnership with the world-renowned Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra.

About Artifact Labs

Artifact Labs is an independent Web3 and NFT company building blockchain strategies, products, and platforms that serve organizations with historical IP. The company is on a mission to 'Preserve and Connect History' on the blockchain, and enable all guardians of history to maximize the impact of their most valuable assets by tokenizing them as 'ARTIFACTs'. Artifact Labs is a one-stop solution for partners looking to launch unique NFT projects and build in Web3, providing support through advisory services, product development, blockchain engineering, and community management. All 'ARTIFACTs' are connected via a proprietary metadata standard that is governed by the non-profit Artifact Association, which allows for the verifiable authentication and global discovery of historical NFTs. Artifact Labs was originally incubated by the South China Morning Post, a global news media company that has reported on China for the world since 1903.

For media requests, please contact: hello@artifactlabs.com

View original content:

SOURCE Artifact Labs