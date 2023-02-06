Crunch Fitness Launches New Digital Platform Crunch+ To Elevate Your Workout Experience

Weekly live and on-demand workouts with episodic content, themed classes, and

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Fitness today introduced Crunch+, a new platform to access on-demand and live-streamed workouts when you want it – anywhere, anytime, and on any device, including iOS and Android mobile devices, streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV or smart TVs powered by Android TV, and via a web browser at www.crunchplus.com.

Crunch+ brings to life Crunch's expertise in creating "Entertainment Fitness." Workouts include Crunch's most popular virtual classes, such as HIIT, sculpt, yoga, Cardio Tai Box, stretching, Pilates, and meditation. Unique to Crunch+, the platform includes episodic content that follows a storyline format allowing users to build upon new skills week by week. With new content added weekly, subscribers can work out with a professional team of instructors, some of whom they may recognize from their own Crunch gyms: real people, real trainers, and real sweat.

"With Crunch's continued increase in members and gym locations across the world, we felt it was time to elevate our online platform while keeping it the best value in streaming workouts," said Jim Rowley, Worldwide CEO of Crunch Fitness. "Crunch+ builds upon what we learned from our legacy streaming platform, Crunch Live, and the early days of pandemic-driven remote workouts. With Crunch+, we add our signature personality, ensuring that you still get the best part of the gym, your Crunch community, no matter where or when you choose to sweat."

Users can experience Crunch at home or on the go with a robust and growing digital library. But Crunch+ also complements the in-gym experience. With Crunch+, Crunch members can go beyond traditional group fitness classes by taking on-demand or live-streamed workouts, machine or exercise demonstrations to the gym floor, or cycling content to the Ride studio. "When we were developing content for Crunch+, we wanted to crunchify our most popular workouts as unique, fun alternatives or enhancements for our users' gym routines," said Marc Santa Maria, National Vice President of Group Fitness at Crunch Fitness. "When compiling all of these fun, new workouts, we were able to leverage all of the brilliant talent from over 400 Crunch gyms."

There are over 200 total videos, including over 50 brand-new, on-demand workouts at launch that are unique to Crunch+. Some of these include:

Abs, Thighs & A Kiki will have you join Freeda Kulo and M&M as they 'spill the T' and discuss the latest in pop culture, hot gossip, and everything in between. Users can join in on the pop culture conversation with #KikiWithCrunch.

Barre Bootcamp Biotches for a graceful yet grueling ballet-inspired workout.

House of Sakti dynamic for a high-energy cardio, strength, and awareness class that engages both the mind and body.

Rainbow Meditation & Abs for an alternative to traditional meditation.

Road Trip for a motivational and meaningful indoor cycling adventure. Users can select one of the four "Riders" to lead the session – or they can choose a longer road trip with the whole crew of Marc, Brookelyn, Jess, and Eric.

Ruff Yoga for pet owners to work out with their pups.

Yoga Mamas & Papas for the kiddos! Grab your little one and meet Carole, her son Ameri and granddaughter Jess for a family-friendly yoga session.

Monthly subscriptions to Crunch+ are only $6.99, making it a great value in online streaming workouts. And Crunch members can access exclusive pricing, with Crunch+ subscriptions at only $1.99 per month, a 70% discount off the retail subscription. Learn more at www.crunchplus.com or download the Crunch app in your app store.

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves two million members with over 400 gyms worldwide in 36 states, the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Portugal, Puerto Rico, and Spain. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

