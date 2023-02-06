NEW SURVEY REVEALS OVERWHELMING PUBLIC DEMAND FOR STRICT SAFETY PROTOCOLS AND RELIABILITY AMONG TRANSPORTATION PROVIDERS

92% of Americans Say It Is Important That Transportation Companies Follow Strict Safety Protocols

MARLTON, N.J., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Survey data released today by the National Limousine Association (NLA) – an organization responsible for and dedicated to representing the interests of the ground transportation industry at the global, national, state, and local level – shows an overwhelming desire from consumers for strict safety protocols to be followed (92 percent) and reliability among transportation providers (91 percent) they and their families use. The survey also indicates most Americans (77 percent) are willing to spend more for travel companies when it equates to a better service experience.

The survey, conducted online by The Harris Poll on behalf of the NLA in January 2023 encompassing over 2,000 U.S. adults ages 18+, also breaks down cancellations by transportation category in 2022 and illustrates consumer transportation demands and concerns regarding potential delays and cancellations impacting travel plans in 2023.

Key survey results reveal:

92% of Americans say it is important that any company transporting them and their family is following strict safety protocols.

91% of Americans say it is important to them to have reliable companies transporting them and their families when they travel in 2023.

77% of Americans say they are willing to pay more for travel companies when it equates to a better service experience.

65% of Americans say they are concerned about potential delays/cancellations impacting their travel plans this year.

Americans indicated the following types of transportation companies cancelled their pre-booked travel plans in 2022:

"It is no surprise that most Americans are looking for reliability from their transportation providers, especially after the countless instances of travel chaos we've witnessed that caused a ripple effect throughout the entire travel industry," said Robert Alexander, President of the NLA. "To see that chauffeured car services were cancelled for only 2% of Americans last year clearly demonstrates our industry's resilience and reliability."

The NLA is committed to raising existing accepted standards in safety, reliability and service across the ground transportation industry. The organization has actively promoted its Passenger Bill of Rights and Driver Duty of Care across the ground transportation industry since 2015.

Alexander continued: "It is also unsurprising to see that safety is top of mind among consumers, with important legislation like Sami's Law recently making national headlines for the new safety protections it provides to ride-hailing passengers. The NLA has always prioritized safety and service as two primary pillars, and we strongly encourage the entire ground transportation industry to adopt these guidelines to deliver a safe, reliable travel experience for consumers in 2023."

For more information about the National Limousine Association, please visit www.limo.org .

Survey Method

This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of the National Limousine Association from January 12-17, 2023, among 2,082 U.S. adults ages 18+. The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval. For this study, the sample data is accurate to within +/- 2.8 percentage points using a 95% confidence level. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact nla@evins.com.

About the National Limousine Association

The National Limousine Association is an organization responsible for and dedicated to representing the interests of the ground transportation industry at the global, national, state, and local level. It is the unified voice of this industry – linking transportation industry professionals from owners and operators to suppliers, manufacturers, regional and state limousine associations. With nearly 1,000 NLA members, the Association is committed to exceeding expectations with regards to professionalism, transportation efficiency and safe riding.

