NUTEX HEALTH OPENS FORT SMITH ER & HOSPITAL IN ARKANSAS

HOUSTON, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutex Health Inc. ("Nutex Health" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NUTX), a physician-led, healthcare management and operations company comprised of 21 micro-hospitals in 8 states and primary care-centric, risk-bearing physician networks, is pleased to announce the opening of its 22nd healthcare facility, Fort Smith ER & Hospital, in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

