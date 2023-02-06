WATCH FUNKKOFF!® PITCH THEIR ONE-OF-A-KIND POCKET-SIZED TEETHREFRESHERS® ON ABC'S SHARK TANK

ABC's Shark Tank Season 14 Episode 14 will air on Friday, February 17 at 8pm ET

DANA POINT, Calif., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The women entrepreneurs behind FunkkOFF!® are thrilled to announce they will be pitching their FunkkOFF! TeethRefreshers® to the Sharks Feb. 17 on ABC's Shark Tank. A pocket-sized, dental beauty accessory, FunkkOFF!® was created to make you live boldly and laugh loudly with gorgeous white teeth and refreshed breath any time, all the time.

"We are thrilled to present our discreet, simple solution to fresh teeth on Shark Tank. As longtime women in business with families and vibrant social lives, we know firsthand how useful FunkkOFF! TeethRefreshers® is. It's a must-have for any situation, from dining out and date night to enjoying drinks or making a big work presentation. It's hard not to need the product once you've tried it. Plus, sharks have a lot of teeth!" said Certified Women-Owned FunkkOFF!® Inc. Founder, Joelle Flynn.

"So many people are whitening their teeth and improving their smiles with treatments like clear aligners. Until now there hasn't been a product that you can use easily during the day when you're eating and drinking to keep your teeth white and fresh. Now there is and it's so easy and fun to use, especially the mirror on the bottom so you can check your teeth!" said FunkkOFF! ® Inc. Co-Founder & Co-CEO, Sonia Hounsell.

The women behind FunkkOFF! TeethRefreshers® are no minnows. Flynn, a serial entrepreneur and the youngest stockbroker hired at Bank of America, created the first prototype upon returning home from a wine tasting in Napa, California. After carrying around a full tube of toothpaste and toothbrush to use after each vineyard, Flynn had a revelation when pulling out her lipstick tube: She needed a teeth refresher the same compact size, so she began inventing one! Joelle reached a point where she needed an experienced partner to launch and knew who to call, her dear friend from 7th grade, Sonia Hounsell who had vast experience launching new consumer products and brands. Sonia and Joelle formed FunkkOFF!® Inc. and charged forward on the venture of creating a seamless solution to getting the "Funkk" "OFF!".

FunkkOFF! TeethRefreshers® is an award-winning, multi-patented, self-care invention you won't believe you ever lived without. The tube looks like lipstick, but on the inside, it contains 100% Natural and Vegan tooth gel and is reusable about 30 times. Twist the bottom like you would lip balm and the gel pushes up through soft bristles on the brush head. Then, just brush, rinse and SMILE. The cap is even aerated to keep the bristles from getting bacteria or "Funkky™" as the brand likes to say. Plus, there is a mirror on the bottom of FunkkOFF! TeethRefreshers® so you can check your smile! This is ideal for quick, on-the-go use – clean, refreshed teeth and an irresistible smile.

