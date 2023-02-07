ANT MEDIA INTEGRATES ZIXI FOR REAL-TIME LIVE STREAMING

Live Video Delivery at Scale via Ultra-low Latency and Robust Global Connections

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zixi , the industry leader for enabling dependable, live broadcast-quality video over any IP network, and provider of the award-winning Software-Defined Video Platform (SDVP) today announced a partnership with Ant Media, and integration with Ant Media Server (AMS), ready-to-use, scalable real-time video streaming solutions for live video streaming, deployed easily and quickly on-premises or on public cloud networks. AMS helps enterprises such as ed-tech, gaming, e-auction services, broadcasting TV stations, security or surveillance companies, and mobile app developers who require live video streaming infrastructure to build live video conferencing, webinar, or mass broadcast and monitoring application solutions.

AMS is a streaming engine that can ingest high-performance Zixi-enabled live sources and provide adaptive, ultra-low latency streaming by using WebRTC technology with sub .5 seconds latency. Highly scalable both horizontally and vertically, easily growing the number of publishers and viewers with auto-scale cluster. AMS supports millions of viewers and streams, and in addition to leveraging Zixi sources, users can also publish AMS streams out to the SDVP unlocking powerful workflows including advanced GPU accelerated live transcoding, Zixi patent pending sequenced hitless failover, connection bonding over disparate networks, purpose-built live operations dashboards, enhanced visualization and centralized management of live channels. Ultra-Low Latency real-time streaming takes Zixi protected streams and delivers via a scaled WebRTC network with a full WebRTC stack, including SFU, MCU, and Data Channel for global delivery at scale.

Ant Media Server has integrated the SDVP to ingest live streams delivered using the industry proven Zixi protocol which means that AMS users can connect to a wide range of broadcast-quality live sources and take advantage of premium features such as enhanced stream resilience with congestion aware routing and patented dynamic FEC up to 40% more efficient network utilization, quality optimized delivery with content aware bandwidth shaping, and the industry's leading security including best-in-class security with DTLS and AES content encryption security. Low latency error free transport over IP networks is critical to the delivery of live video over unmanaged IP networks, and the Zixi protocol is a resilient congestion and network-aware protocol that adjusts to varying network conditions for error-free video transport over IP with 99.9999% uptime at minimal latency providing protected multicast transport, bandwidth efficiency and enables encoder backpressure. The Zixi ZEN Master control plane is also integrated to enable users to manage large-scale configurations and orchestrate, analyze, monitor, and report on live video streams including Ant Media Server deployments, and the Zixi Enabled Network of customers, integrated hardware and software applications, platforms and service providers standardized on Zixi.

"With integrated Zixi Protocol support, Ant Media Servers have access to the industry-leading performance, efficiency, security, and reliability that the SDVP enables", said Ahmet Oguz Mermerkaya CEO/Cofounder, Ant Media. " By leveraging the combined AMS and SDVP solution, our common customers have access to high-performance, scalable real-time video distribution."

"This exciting integration was initially requested from video game and Esports live streaming platforms," said John Wastcoat, SVP Alliances and Marketing, Zixi. "And Ant Media Server's WebRTC cutting edge innovation delivers the infrastructure necessary for next generation, mission critical applications such as live game shows, e-learning and mobile streaming."

Ant Media will be exhibiting and demonstrating the Zixi integration into AMS in Zixi's Partner Village at NAB 2023, West Hall Booth 3301, April 16th through the 19th.

About Zixi

Zixi provides a cloud based and on-premises Software-Defined Video Platform that enables reliable broadcast-quality video delivery over any IP network, any protocol, any cloud provider and any edge device. The company offers technologies for broadcasters, enterprises, over-the-top video providers, and mobile service providers around the world. The Zixi Platform makes it easy and economical for media companies to source, manage, localize, and distribute live events and 24/7 live linear channels in broadcast QoS, securely and at scale, using any form of IP network or Hybrid IP environments. Zixi provides enhanced control in large complex networks with ZEN Master , a live video orchestration and telemetry control plane that provides visual tools to configure, orchestrate, and monitor live broadcast channels and events across industry protocols. Over 15 years, the Zixi Enabled Network (ZEN) has grown to over 400+ OEM and service providers and serves well over 700 media customers representing most of the top media brands around the world with 20,000+ channels delivered daily. www.zixi.com

About Ant Media

Ant Media provides ready-to-use, scalable real-time video streaming solutions for live video streaming needs. Based on customer requirements and preferences, it enables live video streaming solutions to be deployed easily and quickly in highly scalable mode both horizontally and vertically. It can run on-premises or on public cloud networks such as AWS, Azure, Linode, Alibaba, Digital Ocean, Vultr or OVH. Ant Media has been serving a significant and growing number of customers in 120+ countries all around the world for over 5 years. Customers from different segments such as Educational Institutions, Live Auctioneers, Radio and TV Broadcasters, Enterprises, Service Providers, Governments Agencies, Gaming Companies and Mobile/Web App Developers enhance their business by using Ant Media Server and benefiting from its capabilities.

