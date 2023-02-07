David Donnelly joins PADM Medical Canada as President and General Manager

WINNIPEG, MB, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - PADM Medical Canada is pleased to announce the appointment of David Donnelly, a seasoned healthcare industry executive with over 30 years of success and experience in the healthcare and medical device industry, to the position of President and General Manager

PADM Medical Canada is pleased to announce that David Donnelly has joined the organization as our new President and General Manager effective February 1, 2023. David brings over 30 years of success and experience in the healthcare and medical device industry. David has extensive senior management experience in healthcare manufacturing and distribution in the functional areas of Marketing, Business Development and Sales. Prior to joining PADM Medical Canada, David held leadership positions with CHS, Medicom, The Stevens Company and Medline. David has also been active over the years within the industry, sitting on the Board of Directors for the HealthCare Industry Distributors Association (HIDA) and as Co-Chair of the Healthcare Supply Chain Network (HSCN). David holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the DeGroote School of Business at McMaster University.

"We are excited to have David join our team. His extensive experience and depth of skill will be invaluable as we continue to grow our ability to service our expanding group of customers with innovative products and services" says Martin Petrak, PADM Medical Group of Companies Chief Executive Officer. "PADM Medical Canada's ability to attract the best and the brightest in the Canadian healthcare sector is a testament to the work that our PADM Medical team has done to change the status quo in the healthcare industry as we continue to work towards a more environmentally friendly and sustainable future."

"I am very excited to join this dynamic and innovative team and am looking forward to connecting with our customers in the coming weeks" says David Donnelly.

About PADM Medical

PADM Medical Group (padmmedical.com) is a global leader in design and development of medical devices, specifically eco-friendly sustainable medical consumables, and products. PADM Medical Group is a wholly owned subsidiary of the PADM Group of Companies. The PADM organization is an operationally diverse entity with a defining focus and expertise in highly technical and advanced manufacturing.

