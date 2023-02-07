Millennium Physician Group and Navina Release Value-Based Results of Technology Implementation

Significant 94% engagement rate with Navina platform by both clinicians and supporting staff leads to accurate diagnosis capture across thousands of Medicare Advantage patients.

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Navina , the AI-powered platform that transforms chaotic patient data into proactive primary care, and Millennium Physician Group , Florida's largest independent care group with more than 800 providers, announced the results of a technology implementation shown to improve value-based care outcomes for more than 170,000 Medicare Advantage and Medicare ACO patients across Florida, Texas, and North Carolina.

Millennium Physician Group, a comprehensive independent physician group and leading Accountable Care Organization, has been a pioneer in value-based care for a decade and was among the top ten ACOs with the highest generated savings in 2021. They selected Navina's AI platform because it advances their value-based strategy through streamlined risk adjustment workflows and actionable diagnosis insights at the point-of-care.

Navina's industry-leading platform was deployed to over 650 physicians and Medicare Risk Adjustment coders following a seamless 24-hour onboarding period and has quickly resulted in a 94% user engagement rate.

"We see Navina as an integral part of our ecosystem and to our value-based strategy as we strive to drastically improve health outcomes for our patients," said Millennium Physician Group Chief Innovation Officer, Dr. Jeffrey Nelson. "The dual challenges of an aging patient population and massively growing volumes of patient data mean that a key part of succeeding in value-based care is ensuring that our physicians are equipped with the advanced technology they need."

Navina makes it possible for physicians to conquer today's overwhelming data burden through its ability to capture and read data from multiple sources and present evidence-based recommendations. By interpreting structured and unstructured data like labs, imaging and consult notes, Navina suggested tens of thousands of additional diagnosis suggestions for evaluation by Millennium's clinicians. Leading the list of conditions identified were chronic kidney disease and diabetes.

Navina's detailed and explanatory AI builds sustained trust in the platform and, as a result, leads to exceptionally high adoption rates and to a more accurately represented patient health status. Usage analysis reveals that 87% of Millennium's Medicare Advantage patient visits start with Navina, and physicians have addressed 93% of the diagnosis suggestions Navina has made over the past six months.

Furthermore, Navina's AI lifts the administrative burden typically associated with value-based processes. Scott Smith, MD, Senior Vice President and Value Based Medical Director at Millennium said, "With their nuanced understanding of clinical workflows and putting proper action in the EMR workspace, Navina enables our coders and physicians to prepare for patient visits more efficiently and reduces their documentation burden".

Ronen Lavi, Navina CEO and co-founder said, "We have been thrilled by every step in our relationship with Millennium, from onboarding through utilization and improved outcomes. We are proud to partner with a team with such an unwavering commitment to their patient population, and an openness to new technology that enables them to manage, in real-time, vast amounts of data. The result is proactive care in the community, and an enormous advance in value-based accountability."

About Navina: Navina uses medically-informed AI to turn chaotic data into an intuitive and concise Patient Portrait that allows physicians and the entire care team to assess, collaborate, and act on even the most complicated cases instantly. Designed for and loved by physicians, Navina allows for high quality and empathic patient care, resulting in better treatment, reduced missed diagnoses, and a reduced burden on physicians.

About Millennium Physician Group: Millennium Physician Group is one of the largest comprehensive independent physician groups, with more than 800 care teams located throughout Florida, Texas, and North Carolina. Founded in 2008, its services center on primary care and are complemented by specialty care, walk-in centers, radiology and lab services, telehealth, wellness programs and so much more. By creating a genuinely connected healthcare experience for patients, Millennium is your connection to a healthier life.

