reCommerce, a Topspin Consumer Partners Portfolio Company, Acquires Firefly Buys

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- reCommerce, a Topspin Consumer Partners portfolio company and global strategic partner to consumer brands selling through Amazon, has acquired Firefly Buys, a high-growth, full-service e-commerce accelerator and one of the largest North American Amazon sellers.

Established in 2006 by Ryan Flanegan, Ryan Kuelpman, and Jonathan Katz, Firefly Buys is a full–service e-commerce accelerator. The Company partners with brands to provide end-to-end supply chain management, listing optimization, and a proven formula for increasing product visibility and sales on Amazon. Firefly has grown rapidly by helping partners expand and optimize their sales through Amazon and other eCommerce marketplaces.

"We're excited to welcome Firefly and their brand partners to reCommerce," says Taylor Hamilton, reCommerce CEO. "As brands are increasingly seeing Amazon and other marketplaces as vital avenues for growth, our acquisition of Firefly and its service offering increases the value we provide to our brand partners."

Firefly founder Ryan Flanegan commented, "We've been very impressed by the capabilities and professionalism of the reCommerce team. They bring the additional selling capabilities we were looking for and the ability to further accelerate sales and elevate brand image for our partners on Amazon. This was the perfect match for Firefly. We couldn't be more pleased to join the reCommerce team."

reCommerce is a rapidly growing, technology-enabled strategic partner to brands selling through Amazon. reCommerce offers leading consumer brands an end-to-end solution on Amazon, allowing them to capitalize on growing demand and navigate the complexities of the world's largest online marketplace. reCommerce combines its proprietary in-house technology platform with world class creative, marketing, data analytics, brand protection, and logistics services to drive the growth of leading brands on Amazon. Topspin Consumer Partners, a middle-market private equity firm that invests in fast-growing consumer businesses, invested in reCommerce in May 2020 and has worked closely in partnership with the reCommerce team to expand the business.

Topspin Consumer Partners is a Mamaroneck, NY-based private equity firm that makes investments in established, profitable, and fast-growing middle-market consumer businesses. The firm invests across a number of sub-verticals within consumer, including health & wellness, personal care/beauty, food/beverage, household goods, pet, and children's products. The Topspin team has considerable operational expertise and collaborates with founder-owners and management teams to build businesses of varying stages and sizes. For more information, please visit www.topspincp.com.

