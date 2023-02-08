Contruent Launches SaaS-Based Capital Project Management Software Solution

Introduced to kick off ARES PRISM rebranding, cloud-based Contruent Enterprise keeps construction megaprojects on time and on budget

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Contruent , the premier capital project management solution for large construction projects, today announced the launch of Contruent Enterprise, a software-as-a-service solution that empowers owners and EPCs (Engineering, Procurement, Construction) to complete projects faster and more precisely. The new Contruent Enterprise software comes as the former ARES PRISM rebrands itself to Contruent built upon its legacy of 25 years of leadership in helping mega construction companies stay on track and on budget by introducing much needed innovation in the notoriously inefficient construction sector.

Construction projects are increasing nationwide and the construction industry continues to add jobs . With costs also on the upswing , Contruent Enterprise offers owners and EPCs a simple way to stay on project and budget and make the most of industry opportunities. Contruent Enterprise, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution, was built to help budget owners of public infrastructure and large-scale commercial megaprojects ($100 million+) complete projects faster, better and with cost savings.

Contruent Enterprise is ready to use right out of the box. The software improves the scheduling and budget management of construction megaprojects with a customizable dashboard and other features such as integrated cost and schedule, contract management, engineering, and field management. Contruent Enterprise gives customers a robust project-ready management tool that can assist with timeline and budget needs, in one place. The Contruent Enterprise cloud-based platform enables users to:

Easily navigate cost management details, including budget information, variance analysis, staffing, funding, and scheduling.

Optimize spending and performance and improve contractor management.

Oversee project-critical change management and contract management capabilities to enhance communication and collaboration.

Achieve better oversight of engineering, procurement, and field management.

"Construction projects show no signs of slowing down, particularly with President Biden's $1.2 trillion infrastructure initiative being deployed and budget owners need the best tools to manage these opportunities," said Ryan Kubacki, Contruent CEO. "Our new SaaS solution, Contruent Enterprise is faster than its predecessor, integrates cost and schedules and comes project-ready with a quarter century of best practices built in. The result is unrivaled accuracy, speed, and cost efficiency."

Contruent Enterprise includes all the features customers love from its predecessor ARES PRISM while offering new and improved enhancements. Contruent Enterprise is cloud-based to facilitate collaboration and visibility creating easier processes for project managers and large construction crews. Clients utilizing existing on-premise legacy systems will continue to receive the same promise and support with a stronger business foundation.

Contruent was formed after ARES PRISM was acquired by M33 Growth, a growth equity firm that appointed co-investor and experienced software executive Kubacki as its CEO to grow and innovate. Contruent makes the best cost management tools for large capital projects in the government infrastructure, oil and gas, energy and mining industries. The company's software has become an industry benchmark for strategic capital project systems, helping industries worldwide deliver mega projects and complex infrastructure in 26 countries.

"In 2022 we invested significantly in research and development and complemented our deep engineering expertise with a new management team from Oracle, Google and Microsoft to innovate, scale and grow," Kubacki said. "This resulted in growing our global business by 55% in 2022 and we are just getting started."

Learn more about how Contruent Enterprise has helped businesses from different industries streamline construction projects at Contruent customer success stories , or contact jengel@contruent.com to schedule a product demo.

About Contruent

Contruent is the premier capital project management software solution that empowers owners and EPCs to build large construction projects with precision and speed. Contruent is faster to deliver across the project lifecycle because it integrates cost and scheduling and comes project-ready out-of-the-box with 25 years of best practices built in. The result is higher accuracy, speed, and cost efficiency. Founded in 1994 as ARES PRISM and renamed with the launch of an innovative SaaS platform, Contruent operates in 26 countries and is now headquartered in Naperville, IL. Join the movement of meeting on-time and on-budget expectations by visiting www.contruent.com .

