Freedman Normand Friedland Announces Partnership Promotion for 2023

MIAMI and NEW YORK and BOSTON, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedman Normand Friedland is proud to announce the promotion of Colleen Smeryage to Partner. With over a decade of experience in the legal industry, Colleen has established a reputation for her exceptional legal skills and commitment to her clients.

"We are thrilled to have Colleen join our team of partners at Freedman Normand Friedland," said Vel Freedman, founding partner of the firm. "Colleen has consistently demonstrated her expertise in the field, and her tireless work ethic and dedication to our clients have earned her the respect of everyone at the firm."

At Freedman Normand Friedland, Colleen will continue to serve her clients in their most difficult complex commercial litigation cases.

Freedman Normand Friedland is a leading litigation boutique based in Miami, New York, and Boston, specializing complex commercial litigation, class actions, and other high value disputes.

